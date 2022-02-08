Would appear the Department of Homeland Security, in all its infinite wisdom, has included something pretty damn questionable in the Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland. Ron Coleman was good enough to highlight it so we can all see it.

We see you, DHS.

The proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions.

So are they saying if people openly question the government or any government institution that’s terrorism? Are we reading that correctly because we are far, far, far from the experts on this stuff but yeah, it kinda sorta totally reads like that?

And holy sh*t.

Ding ding ding.

See? That’s … not great.

LOL

Sorry, if we don’t last we’ll never stop throwing up.

And yes, they are out of their minds.

If it’s possible, Joe Biden will figure out a way to make it happen.

Remember when Obama called the Constitution a ‘barrier’ to getting the things he wanted to get done?

Fair question.

Ha!

Ain’t that the truth?

