Would appear the Department of Homeland Security, in all its infinite wisdom, has included something pretty damn questionable in the Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland. Ron Coleman was good enough to highlight it so we can all see it.

So, a few of us are wondering, @DHSgov … ARE YOU OUT OF YOUR MINDS? https://t.co/lxSloorM4W pic.twitter.com/6ZGcuTKn0F — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 8, 2022

We see you, DHS.

The proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions.

So are they saying if people openly question the government or any government institution that’s terrorism? Are we reading that correctly because we are far, far, far from the experts on this stuff but yeah, it kinda sorta totally reads like that?

And holy sh*t.

The biggest reason there is distrust in the US Government or it's institutions are the US Government and it's institutions. — Umbrella Security Services (@cryshalsing) February 8, 2022

Ding ding ding.

Anyone who distrusts the government is now a terrorist. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 8, 2022

See? That’s … not great.

LOL

Sorry, if we don’t last we’ll never stop throwing up.

yes. yes they are. next question. — Rani, Last of the Red Hot Boomers (@doglifelessons) February 8, 2022

And yes, they are out of their minds.

Has anyone done more damage to US government institutions than the institutions themselves? Is that even possible? — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) February 8, 2022

If it’s possible, Joe Biden will figure out a way to make it happen.

A lot to unpack. From the government's blatant hypocrisy for their ongoing proliferation of false narratives which created government distrust to @DHSgov saying the quiet part out loud. They see the First Amendment as a threat to the government… — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 8, 2022

Remember when Obama called the Constitution a ‘barrier’ to getting the things he wanted to get done?

Seems to me government actions have undermined trust in government. — Samantha Pfaff (@SamanthaPfaff) February 8, 2022

What if the government is providing false information? — Chuck Groome (@cmgroome) February 8, 2022

Fair question.

Reported — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 8, 2022

Ha!

Not surprised. J6 was ready made for this. — Trump is President🇺🇸 🥋NO TRAINS 🍊 (@rk55mk) February 8, 2022

Feds gunna Fed — Mike O'Donovan (@IrishYankeeMike) February 8, 2022

Ain’t that the truth?

