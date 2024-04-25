LEGEND --> Monica Lewinsky Hands Down WINS Taylor Swift 'Asylum' Trend on Twitter With 1 PERFECT Tweet

Gotta love it when a Taylor Swift song inspires a trend about asylums on Twitter. Ok, not really but sometimes they give us lots and lots of Twitchy fodder, especially when the tag is about an asylum.

Advertisement

Now, to be fair, it's not often we give Monica Lewinsky credit for much of anything, but THIS? This is Twitter Gold.

LEGENDARY X.

A+++ even.

And we have to agree with her, we wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised HER.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/hkhdRlBCkj — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) April 25, 2024

And now you know why so many of us can't quit Twitter.

Well this and you know, it's like our JOB.

Heh.

why I’ll never be able to leave this godforsaken app💀 — kirby🧸 (@ckirbyyyy) April 25, 2024

Same bro, same.

Your ability to have a sense of humor over what they did to you is pretty inspirational — Jocelyn Cries A Lot But She Is So Productive 🪶 ⎕ (@presumptiveflow) April 25, 2024

We're willing to bet Hillary Clinton is not at all amused, which makes this even funnier.

pack it up, folks. game’s over. — Chess.com (@chesscom) April 25, 2024

Yup, Monica won the trend. She may have even won the Internet with this one.

If Hillary retweeted this, the internet would break. — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) April 25, 2024

If Hillary retweeted this a hole in the spacetime continuum would surely open.

OK… I think those of us who are of a certain age can agree that this wins that particular prompt/meme.



Well played Ms. Lewinsky.

Well played. 🙏🏽 — Crypto_Jesus (@verifiedjeff) April 25, 2024

Well-played indeed.

Hey @BillClinton and @HillaryClinton



I think Monica is talking to you. 😊 — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat_) April 25, 2024

Yeah, we think so too.

======================================================================

Related:

Florida Dems Announce Rick 'Republican Scraps' Wilson as Guest Speaker and the Responses are Comedy GOLD

Liz Cheney Taking Victory Lap After Republican TARGETED With 'Lawfare' Does Not Go Well, Like at ALL

Drew Holden Takes Our Pals in the Media to TASK for Pathetic COVID Lab Leak Coverage in GLORIOUS Thread

AOC Lets the Mask SLIP in UNHINGED, Angry Rant at Republicans for DEFENDING Israel and Jewish Students

Chris Hayes Tries Deleting 'Glib Post' About National Guard Shooting Protesters But X BRINGS the Receipts

======================================================================