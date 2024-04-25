LEGEND --> Monica Lewinsky Hands Down WINS Taylor Swift 'Asylum' Trend on Twitter With 1 PERFECT Tweet

Oilfield Rando Reminds Us All What ELSE Is in the $95 BILLION Ukraine...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:50 PM on April 25, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

Gotta love it when a Taylor Swift song inspires a trend about asylums on Twitter. Ok, not really but sometimes they give us lots and lots of Twitchy fodder, especially when the tag is about an asylum.

Now, to be fair, it's not often we give Monica Lewinsky credit for much of anything, but THIS? This is Twitter Gold.

LEGENDARY X.

A+++ even.

And we have to agree with her, we wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised HER.

And now you know why so many of us can't quit Twitter. 

Well this and you know, it's like our JOB.

Heh.

Same bro, same.

We're willing to bet Hillary Clinton is not at all amused, which makes this even funnier.

Yup, Monica won the trend. She may have even won the Internet with this one.

If Hillary retweeted this a hole in the spacetime continuum would surely open.

Well-played indeed.

Yeah, we think so too.

