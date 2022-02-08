As Twitchy readers know, Congressman Troy Nehl shared a thread on Twitter about how his office was illegally investigated by the Capitol Police. Nehls felt they did this because he has been a very vocal critic of both Nancy Pelosi and the January 6 Committee.

Welp, the Capitol Police released a statement explaining why they were in his office and it’s about as believable as you’d expect:

This morning a U.S. Representative complained about one of our vigilant officers. Chief Manger stands by his officer. Here is why: https://t.co/MfGbdaWWqg pic.twitter.com/oyfTLXhwYB — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) February 8, 2022

From the Capitol Police:

“The United States Capitol Police is sworn to protect Members of Congress. If a Member’s office is left open and unsecured, without anyone inside the office, USCP officers are directed to document that and secure the office to ensure nobody can wander in and steal or do anything else nefarious. The weekend before Thanksgiving, one of our vigilant officers spotted the Congressman’s door was wide open. That Monday, USCP personnel personally followed up with the Congressman’s staff and determined no investigation or further action of any kind was needed. No case investigation was ever initiated or conducted into the Representative or his staff.” – U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger

Soooo they were taking pictures of his office because the door was open?

Dafuq?

Yeah, this stinks.

Per Nehl’s thread, why were they dressed as construction workers? C’mon.

Upon discovering a member of my staff, special agents dressed like construction workers began to question him as to the contents of a photograph taken illegally two days earlier. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022

This stinks.

Did you really send someone dressed like a construction worker to photograph documents in a congressman’s office? I mean…dude. — This Space For Rent (@corrcomm) February 8, 2022

Do officers normally dress up as members of the Village People to secure allegedly open offices? — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) February 8, 2022

Release the video. We’ll wait here. — Mary Stewart (@MaryStewart01) February 8, 2022

This statement does not address Nehl’s complaint. Checking an open, unattended office is fine and expected, but that’s not what he alleged. — Brian Schubert (@SchubertBrian) February 8, 2022

In contruction attire? Sounds legit. — Reeeee (@cainer333) February 8, 2022

Why were your officers dressed as construction workers? — Author Kent Ostby (@kentostby) February 8, 2022

Yeah, your track record is so terrific that this would be a stretch…………🙄🙄🙄 — Chris Q (@Wood1338Q) February 8, 2022

Why was he dressed as a construction worker? That’s an odd uniform choice — Commissar Jamal (@JamalCommissar) February 8, 2022

Yeah, that whole construction worker thing just doesn’t add up, guys.

Maybe try again?

***

Related:

‘Biden sucks SO BAD we can’t make this stuff UP’: Biden admin to hand out free crack pipes to advance ‘racial equity’ … during Black History Month

‘CAUGHT THEM in the act’: Vocal critic of Nancy Pelosi and Jan 6 COM Rep. Troy Nehls shares terrifying thread about Capitol Police investigating his office

‘Stop using us African Americans to do your dirty work’: Greg Gutfeld shares ‘message from an Angry Black Male’ and HOT DAMN (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video