Now, why oh why would the Capitol Police illegally investigate a congressman’s office?

It’s gettin’ spooky, folks.

Well, spookier.

What the Hell was going on here?

Meep.

Meep again.

While the House was in recess.

Remember when Democrats passed Obamacare on Christmas Eve? They love their holidays …

They were dressed as construction workers?

Dafuq?

Our government has turned into an overreaching dumpster fire of authoritarian bullsh*t that has forgotten its place? Just spitballin’.

Ooh ooh, we know!

Maaaaaaaybe.

The same Capitol Police Nancy allegedly told to stand down?

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

