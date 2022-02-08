Now, why oh why would the Capitol Police illegally investigate a congressman’s office?

It’s gettin’ spooky, folks.

Well, spookier.

What the Hell was going on here?

🚨BREAKING🚨 The @CapitolPolice Intelligence Division investigated my office illegally and one of my staffers caught them in the act. Thread🧵 — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022

Meep.

On November 20th, 2021, Capitol Police entered my office without my knowledge and photographed confidential legislative products protected by the Speech and Debate clause enshrined in the Constitution, Article 1 Section 6. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022

Meep again.

Two days later on Monday November 22, 2021 (Thanksgiving week), three intelligence officers attempted to enter my office while the House was in recess. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022

While the House was in recess.

Remember when Democrats passed Obamacare on Christmas Eve? They love their holidays …

Upon discovering a member of my staff, special agents dressed like construction workers began to question him as to the contents of a photograph taken illegally two days earlier. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022

They were dressed as construction workers?

Dafuq?

.@CapitolPolice never informed myself or senior level staff of their investigation and the reasons are clear. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022

Our government has turned into an overreaching dumpster fire of authoritarian bullsh*t that has forgotten its place? Just spitballin’.

They had no authority to photograph my office, let alone investigate myself or members of my staff. So, why is the Capitol Police Leadership maliciously investigating me in an attempt to destroy me and my character? — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022

Ooh ooh, we know!

Maybe it is because I have been a vocal critic of @SpeakerPelosi, the @January6thCmte, and @CapitolPolice leadership about their handling of January 6th, the death of Ashli Babbitt and the subsequent SHAM investigation. — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) February 8, 2022

Maaaaaaaybe.

Well, since they don't have to report to anyone other than the Speaker via the Architect and they don't have any responsiveness to FOIA or other requests, this is what you get — Scott "Do you know where groceries come from" (@ScottC20012) February 8, 2022

Pelosi is in charge of the Capitol Police.

Sounds like she is running her own Stasi. There is no legal FOIA that covers the CP so she can hide whatever she is up to. — C. Dennis Peek – MeWe, Gettr, ✝️🌴🦩🐊🐬🏖 😎🇺🇸 (@DennisP220) February 8, 2022

The same Capitol Police Nancy allegedly told to stand down?

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

