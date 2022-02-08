As Twitchy readers know, there is pretty convincing evidence out there that loser troll groups MeidasTouch and PatriotTakes worked together to push this latest attack on Joe Rogan. You know, the n-word thing? Oh yeah, we’ve moved on from Neil Young whining about ‘misinformation’ for the most part.

And since that didn’t work, these yahoos thought they’d try the race card.

Unfortunately, they underestimated how exhausted the masses are when it comes to this sort of attack, and the people who would be willing to go out of their way to call them out.

Like Dave Portnoy.

Watch THIS:

Here’s the moment @stoolpresidente confronts the brothers who founded Meidas Touch, a dark money Dem super PAC which has been trying to cancel Joe Rogan, that he has “definitive proof” one of them used the N-word in private conversation. pic.twitter.com/NuMb9kwU5A — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 7, 2022

The looks on their dumb faces when Dave says he has proof ONE OF THEM used the n-word. Especially the one on the upper right, he looks like he’s trying not to shart. Oh, and the brother on the bottom left? He gets SO RED.

When people show you who they really are … yadda yadda yadda.

At the end of the livestream, @stoolpresidente brought up the text he has again and you can see how visibly uncomfortable the brothers are. pic.twitter.com/g5XnYRxS7Y — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 7, 2022

Yup.

They know he has it. Or at least they think he does SO that means they know they MIGHT’VE used it.

Heh.

And they know he could share it if he wanted to.

Because if THEY had something like that from Dave, they’d ABSOLUTELY share it, because that’s their MO.

The Lexi tweet was a show stopper. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) February 7, 2022

Truly.

No need for a body language expert. pic.twitter.com/8lwNjrWIz7 — Free Speech (@DallasBeck5) February 7, 2022

See?

Sharted.

When one person is vouching for all three that’s like a mom saying my son is a genuine gentle person meanwhile he murdered people . Rather then waiting to see which one — 😱 (@Li_cents_2_ill) February 7, 2022

Homeboy is shook LOL pic.twitter.com/MXI1eHuIKP — gocanes228 (@gocanes0228) February 7, 2022

Lol everyone of them shit themselves, what does that say. — Little Llama Gaming (@LittleLamaGami1) February 7, 2022

All three of them pic.twitter.com/Lrud17d3Lg — Overheard @ The Water Cooler (@WaterCoolerOH) February 8, 2022

Watch them slither.

***

