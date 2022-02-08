Hey, we’re just glad Robert Reich’s not talking about smacking a woman in this tweet.

Oh, we know, he claimed we were all just too stupid to know he was using some old saying that actually means you disrespect the person in question but that would be turning your back on someone, not showing them the back of your hand.

But we digress.

Now Bobby wants us to make ‘our democracy fairer.’

Yeah, we rolled our eyes too.

Reform and expand the Supreme Court. Abolish the Electoral College. Grant D.C. statehood. Give Puerto Rico self-determination. End the filibuster. I’m sorry, but there’s nothing “unfair” about making our democracy fairer. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 8, 2022

How ’bout, no?

You’d think someone who’s supposedly a professor would at least know America is not a true democracy …

1 – No

2 – No

3 – Nope (you need to amend the Constitution)

4 – They have it

5 – The Dems loved the filibuster when Trump was POTUS. Robbie, we're not a democracy. We're a Constitutional republic. The word 'democracy is not found in the US Constitution — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) February 8, 2022

*snort*

We. Are. NOT. A. Democracy. Not one of those things would make our REPUBLIC ‘fairer’. You just don’t like that the mob cannot have its way, little dude. — Brandon Letsgo (@E__Strobel) February 8, 2022

Then go live in a democracy. We live in a republic. And changing the rules so you and your thieving cohorts never lose again is not how you achieve "fairness." — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) February 8, 2022

You're answer is to remove the checks and balances that prevent the tyranny of the majority and, ultimately will lower the quality of life for everyone. Oh, have you bothered asking Puerto Ricans if they want to become a state? They voted to not be one. — Smokerscough beep bop boop (@smokerscough2) February 8, 2022

C’mon man, he just wants his WAY!

So basically do everything possible to make your political side more powerful. Got it. You know, there's a reason we're a Republic and not a Democracy. Wait. You do know that, right? — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) February 8, 2022

You are indeed sorry. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 8, 2022

Oof.

Thanks for sharing your fever dream, Bobby. And now, back to reality. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) February 8, 2022

Lifts for everyone! Free lifts for all! — President Uncle Den ™️ (@denwee) February 8, 2022

Remove height restrictions on roller coasters!!! — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) February 8, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

LOL, no. You’re going to achieve literally none of those things in this Congress, and Democrats are going to be purged on November 8. You all overplayed your hand, and now you’re gonna pay the price. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) February 8, 2022

More really bad ideas per inch of height than anyone on the planet. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) February 8, 2022

And fin.

***

Related:

*Chef’s KISS* @DefiantLs OWNS MSNBC with Youngkin/Murphy shot and (blistering) chaser when reporting on unmasking kids

‘Dangerous DISSIDENT’: Michelle Malkin’s thread about Airbnb banning her as retaliation for #AmericaFirst journalism should scare EVERYONE

It’s a PODCAST: Larry The Cable Guy has some hilariously PAINFUL words for the ‘weak-minded, literally shaking’ over Joe Rogan crowd

Recommended Twitchy Video