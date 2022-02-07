Whether you agree with Michelle Malkin or not, this is pretty eff’d up.

Michelle shared not only HER experience being banned by Airbnb, but her husband as well. It’s frightening enough to think a company would refuse to serve someone based on their political ideas but to punish a spouse? What about kids? Siblings? Parents?

Scary stuff, folks.

Take a gander:

I’ve been #bannedbyairbnb (along with my husband!) as retaliation for my free speech and #AmericaFirst journalism. It’s insane & un-American – and I could use your help fighting back. Stay tuned. https://t.co/JjZvLzRzSl #michellefightsairbnb @Airbnb pic.twitter.com/Ko6DH7IIaL — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 2, 2022

2/ The new twist in my case is @airbnb going after my HUSBAND for simply being married to me. Are my kids next? How about other #AmericaFirst families? Anti-COVID tyranny spouses & kids? Where does it stop?https://t.co/FI0nLEgwOC — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 2, 2022

Michelle brings up a great point. Banning people based on an ideology is a very slippery slope and as she said, ‘Where does it stop’?

3/I've reached out to @airbnb asking what steps they took to obtain my full remarks at AmRen 2022 & how many other FAMILIES of #americafirst patriots like mine have been retaliated against & deemed dangerous individuals for peaceful, lawful free speech. NO RESPONSE. Screenshots: pic.twitter.com/8YNlFiTQfW — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 2, 2022

Hate groups?

Say what now?

White nationalism? They do realize Michelle is not white, right? And per their message, they’ve done this before.

4/Pay attention to who keeps quiet about my case. It will tell you all you need to know about sincerity of phony free speech advocates and alleged warriors against cancel culture on both Left & Right. This is not just about exposing @airbnb, but also CONTROLLED OPPOSITION. — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 2, 2022

5/ If you are a fellow "dangerous" individual/dissident who has been banned by @airbnb for speaking/participating in peaceful, lawful #americafirst/nationalist events/activities, reach out to me at the email address at the end of my column linked above. #AllItTakesIsOne — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 2, 2022

6/ To the “what about gay wedding cakes now” retorters: desserts and public accommodations are apples and oranges. Not just about freedom to contract but equal right to accommodation. Either stand by fair housing law/jurisprudence or repeal it all. Pick. — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 2, 2022

And to be fair, the baker offered to provide the gay couple a cake, just not a wedding cake. He did not deny them service overall.

Unlike what Airbnb has done here.

7/ Of course this latest & ongoing escalation of the deplatforming wars is not just about @airbnb or me. It’s about curtailing underlying power of @splc & @adl to oppress their most effective political opponents & sabotage every aspect of our professional & personal lives. Duh. — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 2, 2022

9/ No, twit. I reported that @airbnb banned me, then you called them up (after they refused to answer MY media inquiries) & you pretend to "report" what I reported 12 hrs ago. "JOURNALISM LOLOLOL." Now, correct your first paragraph like I told you, twit. https://t.co/qXu9yRNqDz — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 3, 2022

Sounds like Michelle thinks Zachary is a twit.

Heh.

And another twit:

10/ Journo-twit @ztpetrizzo stealth-edited opening falsehood in his smear piece after I rapped his knuckles last night. Now tell your pals at MSN & @yahoo to correct it. Also: Calling me "far-right" & "white nationalist ally" doesn't scare anyone with half a brain. — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 3, 2022

But considering it’s the media she’s talking about these are clearly people with less than half a brain.

Just sayin’.

12/ THANK YOU, @TuckerCarlson , for calling out @airbnb. There are many canaries in the cancel culture coalmine that came before me. It takes courage to step up & break the silence to stop more #AmericaFirst dissidents from being persecuted.https://t.co/EfwGeGDIzM — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 4, 2022

As you can see, Michelle has been adding tweets to this thread for several days now.

13/ Day 3 of @airbnb refusing to reply to my inquires about their ban on me AND my husband as retaliation for my AmRen speech. But after @tuckercarlson segment last night, my email to @airbnb media relations was opened 57 times in the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/yO01lU4tX0 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 4, 2022

Shine a little light … yadda yadda yadda.

14/The massive sound of silence on @airbnb banning my hubby & me is not just coming from @airbnb. It's also coming from #CONINC phonies who joined SPLC/ADL in trying to snuff out my livelihood since 2019 — & who now position themselves as warriors against cancel culture. Pukes. — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 4, 2022

15/ My @fundly campaign has been FROZEN for nearly 4 days. No response from customer support via email or phone. Have had good experience with them in the past. Hope to hear from @fundly soon.#MichelleFightsAirbnb — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) February 7, 2022

Again, whether you agree with Michelle or not, this should scare you. They’re shutting her down and shutting her out based on their own ideas of who she is, where does that stop? And people on the Left thumbing their noses at ‘those evil people on the Right’ might want to pay attention to this as well because nobody is ever really safe from the cancel culture mob, especially if you have any sort of opinion on anything.

We’ll keep an eye on Michelle’s thread and keep you posted.

***

