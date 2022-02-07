Man, people just really hate Kamala Harris. LOL

Good news, those tests probably made in China are being paid for with your tax dollars, and if you want one all you have to do is go out on their site and request one.

Unless you’re like lots and lots of people who signed up weeks ago and still haven’t received them.

But Kammy is super psyched about telling us all how to get ‘our free tests’:

Wheeeeee.

Yeah, thanks.

But hey, ship them in the dead of winter.

Aces, Biden administration.

Technically, she shouldn’t have ever been in that office to begin with but we digress.

What about those free N95 masks?

Yikes.

Yeah, pass.

But freeeeee!

What a ripoff, right?

