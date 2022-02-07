Man, people just really hate Kamala Harris. LOL

Good news, those tests probably made in China are being paid for with your tax dollars, and if you want one all you have to do is go out on their site and request one.

Unless you’re like lots and lots of people who signed up weeks ago and still haven’t received them.

But Kammy is super psyched about telling us all how to get ‘our free tests’:

With free-at-home COVID-19 tests available to households across the country who sign up, you and your family will be able to test from your home. Visit https://t.co/Peq1SEiXEt and order yours today. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 6, 2022

Wheeeeee.

Why is the United States providing its citizens “Free” tests from China to test for the virus originating from the China wuhan lab??? BTW We all know those tests aren’t really free though & paid for with our hard earned tax $$. — Jennifer Gear (@jenlgear) February 6, 2022

Mine came promptly as promised. Thanks! Now I just need to decide which of my family members to protect, which to abandon, and how to factor in the warning on the kit about common false negatives. — Foment Liberty (@FomentLiberty) February 6, 2022

Yeah, thanks.

Hey the tests don't work if shipped below freezing and throw false results esp with omicron. — Seasonal Affective Tabby (@robo_tabby) February 6, 2022

But hey, ship them in the dead of winter.

Aces, Biden administration.

Tests are pointless and provide too many false positives anyway. Way to waste more of my money while enriching china, where the tests came from. — PunkyP (Fuck/Off) (@PPeazle) February 6, 2022

You sent tests made in China to American households. You should be removed from office immediately. — Jimmy Hall (@JimmyHallTX) February 7, 2022

Technically, she shouldn’t have ever been in that office to begin with but we digress.

I ordered mine the day the site went live and still haven’t gotten them… classic government efficiency. How ridiculous that these were not available to everyone BEFORE the holdiays. The surge is long over. Giant waste of our money. — monkeema (@monkeema) February 6, 2022

Another utter waste of taxpayer dollars on another useless democrat program — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) February 6, 2022

What about those free N95 masks?

Trust me. You don’t want one. pic.twitter.com/15VZRkNGd2 — John Regan 🇺🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@jregan11) February 6, 2022

Yikes.

Yeah, pass.

My building has already received its lifetime allocation of 4 tests for our entire multi-unit structure tho. What now? — Meredith Tarr (@mpressmeredith) February 6, 2022

I ordered an at home test previously just for me and now they won't let me order another free one for me Or my other 3 family members. And I work in Healthcare. Smh — Celestine (@Celeste1192) February 6, 2022

But freeeeee!

What a ripoff, right?

