Joe Rogan is so racist they have to share deliberately edited snippets of his interviews to make him look racist.

Classy, right?

Green Footballs, aka Charles Johnson, pointed out that Rogan’s interview of the OTHER Charles Johnson had been removed. Notice the interview was from 2015.

Oh hey, look at that. Rogan’s interview with racist far right troll Chuck C. Johnson has been memory-holed. pic.twitter.com/eJbNHeqqdL — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 6, 2022

This Charles is really worried that people won’t know him from the other Charles.

Maybe if he were himself more memorable that wouldn’t be an issue?

This is your periodic reminder that Chuck C. Johnson is NOT ME. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 6, 2022

And yet both Charles Johnsons are annoying.

Case in point.

Here's a small part of what they deleted. Chuck is explaining to Joe Rogan that black people have a gene that makes them "predisposed to violence." pic.twitter.com/A5uSePdIKT — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 6, 2022

Small part.

Can’t help but notice we don’t see Rogan’s response.

Wonder why that is.

The whole point of Rogan’s show is to bring people on he doesn’t agree with. Funny how you conveniently clipped out Rogan’s response where he refutes everything his guest says. You’re a hack @Green_Footballs. Here’s the full clip: pic.twitter.com/EJ4Tj6lRbG https://t.co/KYDNO5B2yO — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 7, 2022

Oh, whaddya know.

Rogan refuted Johnson, which technically debunks the other Johnson’s insinuation about Rogan being a racist.

They really are a simple, sad little group of people.

And just like that, I’m blocked. These people are ghouls. pic.twitter.com/PcaqkysNmM — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 7, 2022

Join the club. Lil feller blocks easy.

Who is this loser? He blocked me & I’ve seen him before — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 7, 2022

So glad you asked:

He is a leftist blogger who made a name for himself during the Dan Rather TANG controversy, using conservatives and moderates to build a following and contribute valuable commentary and content to his site, only to turn on them…revealing the kind of man he actually is. — This Space For Rent (@corrcomm) February 7, 2022

And now that we’ve written about him he’ll probably whine that we bullied him or something.

Meh.

He blocked me too. Hmm. I forgot he existed for the last 7 years. Weird. — Kyle Becker 🚚🚜🐎 (@kylenabecker) February 7, 2022

Little Green Footballs is still around? On a bicycle with a ponytail? — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) February 7, 2022

Spotify is caving into a completely contrived controversy… Created from a democrat super PAC. — Billy (@Nomadhidinghere) February 7, 2022

This is true.

Ugh. I don’t even know this guy and I’m blocked — G – Man (@gstagner) February 7, 2022

See what we mean?

It’s funny… if your argument is such a slam dunk, maybe don’t take clips out of context to prove it? — Rupert pumpkin (@shamrockgolf16) February 7, 2022

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

