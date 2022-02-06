Of course, this latest attack on Rogan was coordinated. Duh.

By whom you ask?

We’ll let Wokal Distance explain because his/her/their thread kicks ALL the a*s:

1/

Since you asked, and I love your work, I'll tell you. This is a professional political attack. Three waves one right after the other is not a coincidence. Good spacing, good timing, so it's absolutely professional. But who was it you ask? That takes some digging but… https://t.co/qomYCL8dzK — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

Big thanks to Wokal for doing the digging so all we have to do is put his thread here. Heh.

Hey, we give credit where it’s due:

2/

The video compilation of Rogan saying the n-word was dropped by @patriottakes 6 days ago. You see the video in the tweet in pic 1, and patriottakes takes credit for "republishing" the information in pic 2. That they take credit is important and you'll see why shortly… pic.twitter.com/mDbu3EPuZ9 — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

We’re pretty sure we know why they took credit for it but we’ll wait.

3/

As you can see in their bio, @patriottakes is partnered with @MeidasTouch. And this is where it gets interesting. Who is Meidastouch? Well, they are a professional political organization. In fact, they are a Democrat "Super PAC" (more on that in a moment) run by 3 brothers pic.twitter.com/9SvgzB6B6h — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

It’s not just an organic group of Lefties who care? Gosh, we’re shocked.

Keep going.

4/

Ben, Brett, and Jordan Meisales. All of them have worked in media and have expertise in understanding and manipulating Media. The most important thing for us is that Brett was a social media manager for Ellen Degeneres, and is an expert editor. Which matter because… pic.twitter.com/eeEtPePmpS — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

Ellen Degeneres.

Alrighty.

6/@patriottakes works with @MeidasTouch, and I'd say it's a safe bet that given their expertise in social media management that the n-word video was created by Meidastouch. BUT WE ARE NOT DONE. MeidasTouch is a Super PAC. Well, what's a super PAC you ask? Well…. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

What IS a Super PAC?

7/

A Super PAC is political advocacy group with a special twist: "super PACs may raise unlimited sums of money from corporations, unions, associations and individuals, then spend unlimited sums to overtly advocate for or against political candidates." (https://t.co/0OqJA2HERS) pic.twitter.com/LEbastFDKf — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

Raise unlimited amounts of money.

Then spend unlimited amounts of money to advocate for or against political candidates.

Nice schtick, eh?

8/

This means that a Super PAC can take in unlimited amounts of money, and then spend however they want politically. Meidastouch is a SuperPAC. They can take in as much cash as theg want. 4.7 million for the 2020 cycle and 1.5 Million for the 2022 cycle to be exact. Now…. pic.twitter.com/8rKUsrF9UX — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

Wowza.

9/

To recap: Meidastouch, a SuperPAC which can collect as much cash as it wants from pretty well anywhere, and is a professional strategy and media firm run by people with deep ties in entertainment, likely had a hand in the n-word video @patriottakes used to attack Joe Rogan… — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

10/

So the question is….why? Why are they doing this, and what do they have to gain? I think a clue can be found in the letter @patriottakes wrote about all of this. Look at that highlighted part. What does that tell you??? What does that look like to you???? pic.twitter.com/iFg6fTufZW — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

They want people to notice they can get views too.

Yup.

11/

Patriottakes is bragging about their millions of views and how they made the video the center of the national conversation. They are bragging about their CLOUT Rogan is the one guy the leftists can't cancel. If a group could cancel Rogan it would be a MASSIVE show of power — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

And we all know the one thing the Left really cares about is POWER.

12/

Woke people and legacy media groups have been trying to cancel Rogan for ages because he steals their audience and doesn't play by their rules. Rogan also offers his enormous platform to people like Jordan Peterson that woke progressives in media circles really don't like… — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

Ding ding ding.

13/

The group that takes out Rogan would gain a lot of clout and a **lot** of power. The group that can say "we cancelled Rogan. If we can get him, we can get you too," would be able to swing a very large stick. And that's what this is ultimately about, it's a play for power. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

It’s not about saving people from misinformation or fighting for the greater good.

It’s about power.

14/

In short, Meidastouch is a political SuperPAC that is very likely behind the @patriottakes account. They're attempting a viral hit on Joe Rogan so they can take him out both because they don't like him and because they want monetizeable clout for having done so… — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

15/

So @andrewschulz that's whose behind this. The question is, what can we do about it? If every person who Joe helped lut said "we are with him and we will tell our audiences to cancel spotify if they cancel Joe" this would be over in a day. The next thing… — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

16/

If everyone won't stand up, we need brave leople to lead organic pushback.@BretWeinstein has been doing this with his "thanks Joe Rogan" hashtage Finally…https://t.co/z0T69mNchA — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

17/

It needs to be made clear to slotify that if they cave they will pay a significant cost. We have to make that clear. They need to pay a cost for this. If we can do those things I think we can protect a guy who has done so much for so many. /fin — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

PS/

Just in case anyone still thinks the attack on Rogan was organic, we have pre-made scripts out there about cancelling Rogan, and they're the same word for word. That ain't organic 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/EqFMioYjmO — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) February 6, 2022

These things are always coordinated.

Just look at the noise out of Virginia where a bunch of Democrats is accusing Youngkin of attacking a high school student. It didn’t happen, the person in question is an admitted political activist, and the tweet they’re freaking out about just reminds them all that Northam wore blackface.

This morning the Democrats are clutching pearls because HE DENIGRATED A CHILD.

Forget it’s not Youngkin who tweeted it and the person in question is far from a child, the narrative is out there.

Just like the Rogan mess.

***

