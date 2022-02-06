If Democratic Virginia Senator Louise Lucas is tweeting, at this point we have to assume she’s not being completely honest. They’ve really been trying to make her into some sort of social media superstar but wow, her tweets are just garbage and easily debunked.

Sorry, but there is no kind way to put it – she has become nothing more than a Twitter troll.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone since she works with the same guy who called unmasked children ‘dickheads,’ but this latest stunt trying to pretend Gov. Youngkin attacked an innocent high schooler is the most pathetic yet. Oh, add to it the lie about his kicking out the staffer in charge of telling ‘slaves stories,’ and she’s more of a hot mess than usual.

Good morning. To recap, @GovernorVA is celebrating black history month by suspending discussions around slaves who served in the Governor’s mansion. They humiliated the staffer in charge of teaching these stories until she quit yesterday. STOP. ERASING. BLACK. HISTORY. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 6, 2022

NO. ONE. IS. ERASING. BLACK. HISTORY.

As if that wasn’t enough when a high school student quoted a news article about this the Governor’s official account (blue checkmark) attempted to denigrate a child. Not this time Governor. So far 10 members of the General Assembly have responded- come for us, not children. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 6, 2022

A child.

Is she nuts or just lying?

Maybe both.

The ‘child’ she’s talking about is Ethan Lynne, a self-proclaimed ‘veteran political activist’ and his LinkedIn profile lists him interning and working for all sorts of Democrats. Oh, and the so-called tweet ‘denigrating a child’ was in response to Ethan’s own tweets, and all it showed was an alleged picture of him standing with Northam and a reminder that Northam wore blackface.

How exactly is that ‘denigrating a child,’ but her pal calling unmasked dickheads isn’t?

@ssurovell’s intern (just a harmless kid as he parrots accusations of racism against @GlennYoungkin) has a professional LinkedIn full of @vademocrats positions longer than an Army Colonel resume His own political website & YouTube. So NOW he’s not trying 2b a public figure? https://t.co/CTC0nfl2Bh — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) February 6, 2022

Democrats are using teens to fight their fights for them and then acting like the people punching back are bullying kids.

Dirty pool eh?

We would say we’d expect better from Lucas but … nope.

you shouldn't be using kids as political shields Louise and don't pretend you care at all about children until you speak up about the serial rapist that was let loose in Loudoun — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) February 6, 2022

Stop lying. (Oh wait. You’re a Dem racist. You can’t stop lying.) It is NOT the Governor’s official account. And nobody is trying to erase history. We will, however, fight to our last breath the false, racist ‘history’ that has been pushed in recent years by liars like you. — Brandon Letsgo (@E__Strobel) February 6, 2022

Desperation is the world's worst cologne, Louise, you lying gaslighter. pic.twitter.com/9oOkcEQihV — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 (@shoveitjack) February 6, 2022

It wasn’t the governors official account. It was the account of the campaign volunteers. You should know that as you organized McAuliffes campaign (unless this is Ben tweeting this). Anyone can get a blue checkmark. Not just governors. — Rachel M. (@RlMoszum) February 6, 2022

Respectfully as possible, just shut up. You're trying to grasp onto anything you can because you hate anyone who dares counter your agenda. You don't give a rip about the kid. He's a useful tool to you. So can your fake outrage. Get a life! — Kim in VA (@VASweetTea) February 6, 2022

How does one "attempt to denigrate a child"?

You either denigrate, or you do not.

It's not the sort of thing you can fail at, even if you're a Democrat. — Benjamin Martin VII (@KVollero) February 6, 2022

Stop using your interns as child shields then 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Fuzzee Pundit (@FuzzeePundit) February 6, 2022

And how about stop tweeting like some high school troll and do your damn job?

Just spitballing.

***

