Yeah yeah yeah, WaPo is gonna WaPo, but this is bad even for them.

Margaret Sullivan admits she doesn’t even know if her colleague ever listened to a single Joe Rogan podcast, but she’s more than happy to blame him for his death. She went so far as to write a column about it, and acts like she’s doing us all a favor because it’s not behind a paywall.

My former colleague, the beloved ⁦@miggyrod33⁩, died Monday at 47. I don’t know if he ever listened to Joe Rogan’s podcast; I do know that, with 900,000 Americans dead of Covid, the misinformation spread there is inexcusable. My column. No paywall. https://t.co/r73r9V5HlE — 💫 Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) February 6, 2022

From WaPo (sorry!):

What I didn’t hear from Rogan was any remorse that he might have done harm when he held forth about his own bogus belief that healthy young people don’t need to get vaccinated, or when he failed to challenge a guest who promised that the drug ivermectin would extinguish the virus altogether or when he allowed another guest to spout theories about how Americans are essentially being hypnotized about covid by the media, and comparing the situation to Nazi Germany.

He didn’t address the 270 medical professionals whose powerful open letter warned, about one of Rogan’s episodes, that “mass-misinformation events of this scale have extraordinarily dangerous ramifications.” Worse, I heard no apologies to the people who took to heart what they heard, endangering themselves or their loved ones.

Let us know when she holds people like Fauci who actually are responsible accountable.

Writer politicizes death of obese high-risk individual who dies from complications related to COVID-19, but the real culprit here is Joe Rogan. — Razor (@hale_razor) February 6, 2022

I'm just waiting for @CDCgov to release the official numbers of how many people died WITH @joerogan instead of OF Joe Rogan. — Cecil Charles (@thececilcharles) February 6, 2022

You think you're the good guys. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 6, 2022

You can't mourn the loss of your friend without a political shot at Joe Rogan, who you admit he may never have listened to? Spare me friends like this. — Dusty (@dustopian) February 6, 2022

Amen.

With friends like that, who needs enemies?

