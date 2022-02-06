Chris Wallace is reportedly not happy about his new gig with CNN, especially with Jeff Zucker leaving the outlet.

Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person, Chris.

DEFECTION DiSASTER: ‘Irate’ Chris Wallace Has Meltdown Over Zucker Scandal, Said To Be At War With @jaketapper

“Wallace feels he has been stiffed. He’s got no staff, no Executive Producer & the guy he gave up a prized gig for has just walked out the door”https://t.co/5iEqnRtEyC pic.twitter.com/ATBY7mJuvs — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) February 5, 2022

From radaronline.com:

Chris Wallace is “irate” at the ousting of CNN president Jeff Zucker and his future at the news network is uncertain, Radar has been told. In a move that stunned Beltway television circles, the no-nonsense veteran anchor — son of legendary CBS correspondent Mike Wallace — announced he was leaving Fox News after 18 years for a prized gig at CNN’s new streaming-video outlet CNN+ in December.

At the time, the former Fox News Sunday anchor specifically cited Zucker as one of the reasons he joined the network. “I am honored and delighted to join Jeff Zucker and his great team,” Wallace gushed in a statement just two hours after he quit Fox on December 12.

Zucker fawned over Wallace, too.

Awww, poor lil fella.

Sounds like his buddy deserted him.

That's such a shame. I can hear the faint sound of a tiny violin. — Joy (@joysof4) February 6, 2022

Oh well. So sad — LaLa (@lacoolio1) February 6, 2022

So very, very sad.

***

