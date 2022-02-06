Jim Acosta really is just a hot mess.

And considering how quickly his network is falling apart, you’d think he’d spend a little more time giving people a reason to watch him and a little less time playing Twitter troll for the frothy-mouthed, braindead people who think he’s worth following. If only his 2.3 million followers on Twitter actually meant anything to his sagging, pathetic ratings.

Guess he couldn’t stand hearing the truth about why people don’t trust the media anymore, even though he played a huge part in making this a reality because he went after Meghan McCain for pointing out more people trust Joe Rogan.

That’s when Glenn Greenwald dropped him:

Everything in @MeghanMcCain's tweet is still completely true. Millions of people still watch and trust Joe Rogan, while Jim @Acosta can't even attract an audience equal to a mid-sized YouTuber despite being on CNN prime-time with a giant corporation backing and promoting him. pic.twitter.com/Du38J4OFHU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 5, 2022

We get it, Jim was trying to somehow make a dig at McCain over the ‘breaking’ story of Rogan using the n-word.

Like that in any way changes the fact that nobody trusts the media anymore.

And everything in Greenwald’s tweet is painfully and brutally true.

When was the last time Acosta broke an actual news story? I can't remember it ever happening. — Charles Hoskinson (@cehoskinson) February 6, 2022

Oh, is that what he’s supposed to do?

All we ever see him do is troll people on Twitter and whine about a guy who hasn’t been president in over a year.

Does anyone take Acosta seriously besides Acosta? Oh, and someone planning in CNN? Ive gotta believe those 500k TVs are in airports. — 💥heymikey80💥 (@heymikey80) February 6, 2022

Acosta isn’t inspiring anyone or making them think. He’s feeding the sad viewers he has left, which keep on falling and falling.

Well he is a box of rocks. That’s not really a fair fight . — Katie Scarlet 🍊 (@Katiescarlet2) February 5, 2022

Hey now, that’s an insult to boxes of rocks everywhere.

***

