Denying a Black man membership because of the letter by his name.

Sounds sorta … racist.

Watch this:

Del. @ACCordoza asked to join the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. He was denied. "I don’t know what to do. I’m a legislator, I’m Black, and I want to help the Black community. Maybe I need to start my own caucus, the Virginia Non-Leftist Black Caucus." pic.twitter.com/lpNUh7kwKv — VA House GOP (@vahousegop) February 3, 2022

First Black delegate.

Being denied a seat at the table because he’s a Republican. He then gave us all a glimpse into what their ‘agenda’ really is and it sounds like it doesn’t have much to do with Virginia and everything to do with Democrats.

Senator Louise Lucas (a so-called social media superstar) shared this ridiculous tweet claiming this was why she voted against allowing Cordoza to join the Caucus. Granted, she does not mention him by name but he’s the only one we know of who has been denied his place on the Caucus.

I’ve been in the @VaBlackCaucus for three decades now and we would never allow someone who abused their staff like this to be a member. https://t.co/gugtZVlsrg — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 4, 2022

So instead of admitting she voted against a Black man because he’s a Republican, she’s trying to smear him with an email with no name and no proof.

And she thinks this is ok? Not only that but she did it with a subtweet?

Weak.

Really really gross to make this implication without any evidence that this is real — Ben Rajadurai (@brajadurai) February 4, 2022

Really gross. And unprofessional. — NotYourJewishMom (@just_Libert_e) February 4, 2022

Where’s the abuse? Who is supposed to do office tasks? I was reading this, thinking that it was a remarkably thorough and specific list, and how nice it was for the staff to know what was needed. — TexasPediDoc (@babydocwhit) February 4, 2022

They asked them to MAKE COOKIES??? THE SHEER HORROR!!! — Benjamin Wunder (@BigBenInLondon) February 4, 2022

See, Loony @SenLouiseLucas is a racist — PACT (Parents Against Critical Theory) #loudounize (@PACTstopcrt) February 4, 2022

Sure reads that way.

30 year disgrace. — Swampfox (@SwampFoxBandit) February 4, 2022

Didn’t you just treat a member of the press this poorly? Stop gas lighting. — Richard Saunders (@RSaundersWins) February 4, 2022

Uh huh – sure, that's the reason. — Kevin Clark (@Kclark33Clark) February 4, 2022

Do you have actual proof here because this looks pretty fake. So who is it? We deserve to know. — Alweg (@Alweg3) February 4, 2022

Wow…did you have your lawyer read this before you hit send🤦‍♀️🤡 — Piper R (@PiperR3800) February 4, 2022

Lol nice try — David Caron (@Davenue434) February 4, 2022

Shameful.

***

