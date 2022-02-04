Denying a Black man membership because of the letter by his name.

Sounds sorta … racist.

Watch this:

First Black delegate.

Being denied a seat at the table because he’s a Republican. He then gave us all a glimpse into what their ‘agenda’ really is and it sounds like it doesn’t have much to do with Virginia and everything to do with Democrats.

Senator Louise Lucas (a so-called social media superstar) shared this ridiculous tweet claiming this was why she voted against allowing Cordoza to join the Caucus. Granted, she does not mention him by name but he’s the only one we know of who has been denied his place on the Caucus.

So instead of admitting she voted against a Black man because he’s a Republican, she’s trying to smear him with an email with no name and no proof.

And she thinks this is ok? Not only that but she did it with a subtweet?

Weak.

Trending

Sure reads that way.

Shameful.

***

Related:

Awww, WASSAMATTA?! Seth Dillon defines ‘racist’, ‘inclusivity’, ‘misinformation,’ and HOOBOY did he EVER piss Lefties off

‘No, YOU read the room’: Lefties cheering masked ‘Karen’ for screeching at maskless Gov. Youngkin in Alexandria grocery store goes SOOO wrong

Morons claim he just wants to date her in 3 … 2 … 1: Adam Carolla gets brutally honest about AOC and why anyone ACTUALLY listens to her (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AC CordozaSen Louise LucasVirginiaVirginia Legislative Black Caucus

Recommended Twitchy Video