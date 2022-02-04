The words, ‘racist’, ‘misinformation’, and ‘inclusivity’ sure are thrown around a lot on social media these days and heck, even in traditional media. Racist has been around for a long long long time (the Left has used it so much it’s almost lost all meaning), but the other two are fairly recent additions.

How many times have we heard ‘MUH MISINFORMATION’ in the last two weeks with the has-been musicians going after Joe Rogan?

Seth Dillon was good enough to define what these words really mean:

A racist is a person Democrats don't like. Misinformation is an opinion Democrats don't like. Inclusivity is the exclusion of people and opinions Democrats don't like. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 4, 2022

Seth was RIGHT on the money.

Sorry, not sorry.

Our favorite is how he defined, misinformation: An opinion Democrats don’t like.

Much truth there. If "they" disagree then all attempts to cancel. Pendulums swing … — Mark (@markNwhitebluff) February 4, 2022

this tactic is not working anymore, people are awake.https://t.co/2hZcd7Btwk — RaRa© (@Moi_RaRa) February 4, 2022

It does seem like more and more people are waking up.

We need far more.

HAAAA!

And cue the harpies with no sense of humor (or self-awareness):

Sure, and everyone should agree with this assessment because you think you’re right. 🙄 — Mousie4 (@mousie_4) February 4, 2022

ARBLE GARBLE RAR.

The eye-roll emoji is SO edgy.

Such a convincing argument.

You’re right. I really don’t like racists or misinformation. You nailed it. — Yves Abouchar (@YvesAbouchar) February 4, 2022

What do you wanna bet this person voted for Biden, who is both racist and misinformed?

I'm always amazed at how shamelessly people flaunt their own ignorance on this app. — Shirtless & High (@shirtlessnhigh) February 4, 2022

Anyone have a mirror for ‘shirtless and high’ here?

Heh?

pic.twitter.com/ruPc6Bhi5S — A Man Has No Name (@PCSAemilianus) February 4, 2022

Huh?

They just keep on proving his point.

***

Related:

‘No, YOU read the room’: Lefties cheering masked ‘Karen’ for screeching at maskless Gov. Youngkin in Alexandria grocery store goes SOOO wrong

Morons claim he just wants to date her in 3 … 2 … 1: Adam Carolla gets brutally honest about AOC and why anyone ACTUALLY listens to her (watch)

‘SHOTS FIRED!’ VA Democrat BLISTERS Richmond Dems calling them ‘young, white, entitled, wannabe-wokes’ (grab the popcorn!)

Recommended Twitchy Video