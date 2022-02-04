Full transparency, this editor is certainly no fan of Senator Joe Morrissey with his bizarre marital/criminal history, but that he’s a Democrat calling out OTHER Democrats for being ‘wannabe-wokes’ you KNOW we’ve gotta cover THAT.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

👀 Sen. Joe Morrissey tells @Jaaavis how he feels about being censured by Richmond Dems over altercation w/ NAACP leader https://t.co/JDYq4ZPZbJ pic.twitter.com/3D0hZDSNIo — Graham Moomaw (@gmoomaw) February 4, 2022

A Democrat torching other Democrats … winning.

From VA Scope:

“I was very upset to read, and then hear, Sen. Morrissey’s appalling and repeated threats of violence against a constituent, Mr. Jefferson,” said Jimmie Lee Jarvis, the member of RCDC who made the motion to censure Morrissey Thursday night. The incident in question happened earlier this week in the Pocahontas building between Petersburg’s NAACP President Lafayette Jefferson and Morrissey. Morrissey brought up an old post from Jefferson where he compared the senator to Thomas Jefferson and his wife to Sally Hemmings. Morrissey confirmed to the Richmond Times-Dispatch that he threatened to rip Jefferson’s heart out during the exchange.

Yes, Morrisey’s wife is a Black woman. Hard to blame the guy for defending his wife.

“They’re a bunch of young, white, entitled, wannabe-wokes who took a break tonight from spray painting people’s homes, setting fire to the city, and smashing windows, in order to censure me for simply defending the honor of my wife,” Morrissey said in an interview with Virginia Scope Thursday night. “They have spent the last two years whining incessantly about their insufficient stimulus checks and unsuccessful efforts to defund the police, but on the other hand, I have spent my last two years ending the death penalty, establishing mental health dockets, banning chokeholds, and increasing the minimum wage. All of my bills – who do you think has been more successful?” Morrissey has power in the Virginia Senate due to his reputation of not always voting in lockstep with his Democratic caucus. The chamber is split between 21 Democrats and 19 Republicans with a new lieutenant governor in Winsome Sears (R) giving tiebreaking privilege to the GOP. Morrissey can flip on any bill he wants and end the Democratic chances of passing it if the Republicans stay united in their opposition.

Oh that, yeah, that’s sort of important considering Democrats only have a two-seat advantage in the Senate.

And right now, he’s pissed.

Delicious, right?

***

