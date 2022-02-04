Morons claiming Adam Carolla just wants to date AOC in 3 … 2 … 1 …

Carolla brings up a good point.

It’s painful and brutal and will likely cause lots and lots of meltdowns but it’s a fair question.

For example, just look at how people treat Bernie Sanders.

Watch:

CAROLLA: “If AOC was fat and in her sixties, would anyone listen to another thing she ever said?”pic.twitter.com/N12hpTkdXU — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) February 4, 2022

Ouch.

Corolla is right – it's all about looks, because her ideas are idiotic. — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) February 4, 2022

As long as she spews the left's talking points, she could look like Maxine Waters. — Jeffrey Voth (@Acuda4me) February 4, 2022

True, they wouldn’t cancel her or anything, BUT she wouldn’t be their little superstar if she looked like James Brown.

Sorry, Maxine Waters.

Our bad.

No, they’re very upset with Adam for being overly honest about her:

Dude just confirmed AOC's statement that GOP ppl wanna date her. 😄 — Queens Fort (@Bellyhungry) February 4, 2022

Meanwhile he is 57 and no one has listened to him in decades — Rob 🍗 (@foodguyrob) February 4, 2022

Odd, since Rob is clearly listening to him enough to respond.

Hrm.

I had completely forgotten he existed. I’m going to go ahead and continue with that. — August West 🌿💨 (@GenDisdain) February 4, 2022

Or the beautiful and wonderful Stacey Abrams. — Lisa Bo (@bolisa3) February 4, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry.

Ahem.

I used to like his morning podcast awhile back, but he's on the scrap heap of people I used to like along with Dennis Miller, Eric Clapton, and a host other others now. — MarkusEnoFan…And Stop Calling Me Shirley! (@JShapan) February 4, 2022

Does anyone care about what Adam Carolla has to say? — Andybichara (@stoic5138) February 4, 2022

Yes.

Clearly.

Heh.

Carolla's career didn't even take him to the level which he could be considered a has-been. — Fieryside Chatter (@rmchair_expert) February 4, 2022

So says the never-was.

***

