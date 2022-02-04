Morons claiming Adam Carolla just wants to date AOC in 3 … 2 … 1 …

Carolla brings up a good point.

It’s painful and brutal and will likely cause lots and lots of meltdowns but it’s a fair question.

For example, just look at how people treat Bernie Sanders.

Watch:

Ouch.

Trending

True, they wouldn’t cancel her or anything, BUT she wouldn’t be their little superstar if she looked like James Brown.

Sorry, Maxine Waters.

Our bad.

No, they’re very upset with Adam for being overly honest about her:

Odd, since Rob is clearly listening to him enough to respond.

Hrm.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry.

Ahem.

Yes.

Clearly.

Heh.

So says the never-was.

***

Related:

‘SHOTS FIRED!’ VA Democrat BLISTERS Richmond Dems calling them ‘young, white, entitled, wannabe-wokes’ (grab the popcorn!)

NOT a great look! January 6 Committee members FREAKING OUT over Jeff Zucker’s departure from CNN (Gosh, wonder why)

BOOM goes the dynamite! Travis Tritt RAINS all over David Crosby’s ‘fight the Spotify man’ parade with ONE seriously painful fact-drop

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam CarollaAOC

Recommended Twitchy Video