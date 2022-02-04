David Crosby has really and truly been making a lot of noise about supporting his pal Neil Young, taking his own ball and going home over Rogan, and shaking his fist at THE MAN aka Spotify … that whole bit where he was begging Taylor Swift for help was really adorable.

There’s just one BIG problem, Dave:

Since David Crosby is trending over demanding that his music be pulled from @Spotify, I’d like to point out that he sold his catalog last year and doesn’t own or control his music catalog anymore. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) February 3, 2022

And Travis Tritt with the DROP.

Ouch, David.

So much ouch.

Little things like "Facts" don't really matter much to the left though…. because "Feelings". — Steve Johnson 💎 (@Grizzly_Stevens) February 4, 2022

I actually saw him at the Greek theater in Los Angeles around 2012 and Crosby tried to start talking politics and someone yelled out shut up and play the music 😂😂😂 — Last Beacon of Hope 🦅🙏🇺🇸 God Bless America 🚔 (@CovfefeKatie) February 4, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

That’s awesome.

The irony.

I love that @Spotify sided with @joerogan 🤣 this generation that thinks them canceling a $10 membership is 🤣🤣 Rogan has $100 million dollar contract — Tara (@Gym_rat_tara) February 4, 2022

Forget the ENORMOUS audience Rogan had before all of this noise – you know it’s only gotten bigger with these temper tantrums from has-been ‘artists’ who don’t own their music anyway.

So byeeeeee?

***

