David Crosby has really and truly been making a lot of noise about supporting his pal Neil Young, taking his own ball and going home over Rogan, and shaking his fist at THE MAN aka Spotify … that whole bit where he was begging Taylor Swift for help was really adorable.

There’s just one BIG problem, Dave:

And Travis Tritt with the DROP.

Ouch, David.

So much ouch.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

That’s awesome.

The irony.

Forget the ENORMOUS audience Rogan had before all of this noise – you know it’s only gotten bigger with these temper tantrums from has-been ‘artists’ who don’t own their music anyway.

So byeeeeee?

***

Tags: COVIDDavid CosbyJoe RoganSpotifyTravis Tritt

