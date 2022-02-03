There are no words to adequately describe how much this editor loves this mom.

Talk about a warrior for her children.

Seven school districts in Virginia have not only thumbed their noses at Governor Youngkin’s EO granting parents a choice with masking, they are suing the governor to keep the masks in place for everyone. Think about that for just a minute. They are suing to keep children MASKED.

And they think they’re the good guys.

This mom said differently:

Last year this mom asked her school superintendent what she could do to get kids out of masks. She claimed “she would if she could” but her hands were tied by then Gov. Northam's executive order. Watch her confront the superintendent in this week's School Board meeting: pic.twitter.com/NOxN1SiDOC — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) February 3, 2022

GO MOM GO!

I remember this lady. Hero then. Hero now. — Benjamin Frey Hesse (@BengeDrinking) February 3, 2022

Hero always.

What clowns pic.twitter.com/Bjpi14jTlz — Tom Callahan II (@GOTCraster) February 3, 2022

That really is pathetic.

Making the kids create posters pretending they’re happy to be masked all day every day at school.

What’s with those ridiculous banners? — Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) February 3, 2022

Good question.

I love this so much. Moms are the best. — Miss Typical Texan🌟🇺🇸🌟 (@TypicalTexan2) February 3, 2022

Yeah, they really are.

