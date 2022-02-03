There are no words to adequately describe how much this editor loves this mom.

Talk about a warrior for her children.

Seven school districts in Virginia have not only thumbed their noses at Governor Youngkin’s EO granting parents a choice with masking, they are suing the governor to keep the masks in place for everyone. Think about that for just a minute. They are suing to keep children MASKED.

And they think they’re the good guys.

This mom said differently:

GO MOM GO!

Hero always.

That really is pathetic.

Making the kids create posters pretending they’re happy to be masked all day every day at school.

Good question.

Yeah, they really are.

***

