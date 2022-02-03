Can we say Biden is officially the least popular president in modern history yet? LOL, wow.

And we thought Congress was unpopular.

Americans’ satisfaction with the way things are going in the U.S. is at its lowest point in a year, 17%, but satisfaction with their own lives is much higher, 85%, as has been the case historically. https://t.co/sBst5twNa8 — GallupNews (@GallupNews) January 31, 2022

So the people make better decisions for themselves than the government.

That reads.

BREAKING REPORT: New Gallup Polling Reveals Only 17% of Americans APPROVE OF THE DIRECTION The Biden Administration is leading the country. – @ElAmerican_ — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 3, 2022

Dude is just sucking wind.

I’m amazed it’s that high. — Mark Gess (@MarkGess) February 3, 2022

Fair point.

But he just announced that he’s going to cure cancer! Come on man! — Rusty Ellis 🇺🇸 (@RustyEllisNV) February 3, 2022

We’d be surprised if the guy can figure out how to tie his own shoes these days, let alone cure cancer.

But whatever makes Democrats feel less buyer’s remorse for putting this disaster in the White House.

Those 17% all government employees along with corp CEO s . — Gray fox (@mcrider954) February 3, 2022

Heh.

Probably more accurate than we even realize.

Drug test that 17% immediately — Douglas Cameron (@DougCameron24) February 3, 2022

Smart.

I can't believe that 17% of the population is that far out of touch — Rodney Gurley (@GurleyRodney) February 3, 2022

Not bad — RickB (@jimmychitwoud) February 3, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what he did here.

***

