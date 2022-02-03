Can we say Biden is officially the least popular president in modern history yet? LOL, wow.

And we thought Congress was unpopular.

So the people make better decisions for themselves than the government.

That reads.

Dude is just sucking wind.

Trending

Fair point.

We’d be surprised if the guy can figure out how to tie his own shoes these days, let alone cure cancer.

But whatever makes Democrats feel less buyer’s remorse for putting this disaster in the White House.

Heh.

Probably more accurate than we even realize.

Smart.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what he did here.

***

Related:

LOL … wut?! L.A. Mayor Garcetti claiming he ‘held his breath’ for maskless pic with Magic Johnson hilariously BLOWS up in his maskless face

YAAAS! Mayor of Ottawa allegedly called tow truck companies to remove trucks from city streets and their response is the stuff of LEGEND (watch)

‘My dude … WUT’?! President Biden’s tweet celebrating the start of National Black History Month even pisses Lefties off and ROFL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaapprovalGallupJoe Bidenpoll

Recommended Twitchy Video