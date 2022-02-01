This editor is rooting for our brave Canadian truckers trying to make a difference and take a stand against overreaching bureaucrats and draconian mandates.

Lookin’ at you, Trudeau.

Heck, and you too, Biden.

So of course, when we saw this? Had to write about it:

The Mayor of Ottawa called some tow companies and asked them to start towing trucks out of the city. The tow companies reply? "We've got Co-vid." 😂😂😂 — Cari Kelemen 2.0 (@CariKelemen) February 1, 2022

Honk Honk mayor!

Full transparency, when we first saw this story floating around we weren’t sure if it was legit considering how awesome it would be if these tow truck companies really were telling the mayor they couldn’t help because of COVID … but then we saw this:

Towing companies reportedly support the truckers and will not help the Mayor of Ottawa pic.twitter.com/EVwCHpefHs — The Juggernaut (@TheJuggernaut88) February 1, 2022

Sooo, sounds legit?

Just sayin’.

My thoughts and prayers for ALL those two truckers. Hope they enjoy their day — eat more meat🥩 (@FATnica88) February 1, 2022

freaking awesome — Yun (@Yun_Vrillion) February 1, 2022

I love freedom — dougtriplett (@dougtriplett1) February 1, 2022

Keep up the work — Samuel Beaudry (@SamuelBeaudry99) February 1, 2022

Oh man. The first time I like “Covid”so much! — TigerTigerTiger (@TigerTi77113500) February 1, 2022

Fight fire with fire!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/mwtm3AgH1O — Liberty or Death?🇸🇪🇨🇦🇺🇲 (@humanitarmakt) February 1, 2022

#HonkHonk

***

