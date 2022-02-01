This editor is rooting for our brave Canadian truckers trying to make a difference and take a stand against overreaching bureaucrats and draconian mandates.

Lookin’ at you, Trudeau.

Heck, and you too, Biden.

So of course, when we saw this? Had to write about it:

Honk Honk mayor!

Full transparency, when we first saw this story floating around we weren’t sure if it was legit considering how awesome it would be if these tow truck companies really were telling the mayor they couldn’t help because of COVID … but then we saw this:

Sooo, sounds legit?

Just sayin’.

#HonkHonk

***

