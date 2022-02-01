Wanting kids to be able to breathe in school is a right-wing PLOT! REEEEEE!

Holy HELL, who are these people?

You know what, don’t answer that.

Do people realize that this anti-mask narrative and #UrgencyOfNormal toolkit is using children as pawns in a right-wing fight to take over control of school boards? This was never actually about vaccines, masks, or quarantine, about CRT or students. This is about politics. — Taylor Nichols, MD (@tnicholsmd) February 1, 2022

THIS IS ABOUT POLITICS.

We agree with Taylor here, but not for the reason he thinks. Funny how he’s accusing the right-wing of doing what we’ve literally SEEN the Left and their favorite institutions (looking at you, teacher’s unions) do for the past nearly two years.

Get this dude a mirror, please.

Going to start a thread of resources about all of this here. One series to listen to:https://t.co/q64l7zlqOZ — Taylor Nichols, MD (@tnicholsmd) February 1, 2022

Oh good, he’s trying to prove there’s a conspiracy by posting conspiracies.

This oughta be fun.

HOOboy.

This goes back to the Council for National Policy and the plans to reach broadly to control every level of political influence. This one is truly worth understanding.https://t.co/cFNUcsL20f — Taylor Nichols, MD (@tnicholsmd) February 1, 2022

Yes, it’s all a plot. Giving parents choice and representation is just a smokescreen for evil right-wingers to take over the country, the world, AND THE UNIVERSE.

Holy Hell.

Important to understand the role of contrarian takes, regardless of basis in fact, to sow doubt and dissent.https://t.co/F7ODJB0U3h — Taylor Nichols, MD (@tnicholsmd) February 1, 2022

Contrarian takes.

This editor feels SEEN.

There’s a reason these movements and conspiracy theories have all coalesced within the political right wing:https://t.co/S4YwSUJKD1 — Taylor Nichols, MD (@tnicholsmd) February 1, 2022

Hello pot, meet kettle.

These are well-coordinated and well-funded disinformation networks.https://t.co/Kchsnkvbyk — Taylor Nichols, MD (@tnicholsmd) February 1, 2022

DA DA DAAAAA!

More to that point:https://t.co/4Fqu9iRuOL — Taylor Nichols, MD (@tnicholsmd) February 1, 2022

IT’S THE KOCH BROTHERS! HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, this is just so damn dumb.

Bringing this back, then, to the #UrgencyofNormal with this excellent piece by @kieraevebutler.https://t.co/NfXtKr0LZA — Taylor Nichols, MD (@tnicholsmd) February 1, 2022

Wanting life to be normal is a bad thing.

Sure, doc.

THERE IT IS.

White supremacy!

Did we say holy sh*t yet? Because holy sh*t.

Anti-vaccine right.

K.

Back to the networks attacking school boards:https://t.co/bJHp3MTwq6 — Taylor Nichols, MD (@tnicholsmd) February 1, 2022

Because some of those school boards need to be looked at. It’s as if people like Taylor here deliberately ignore real issues to create ones that support their own agendas. We suggest he take a long look at the school board in Loudoun County, for example.

A response to the #UrgencyofNormal discussing the pushback, the privilege behind such statements and lack of equity in such a message, and addressing the misinformation in the toolkit.https://t.co/JvJNF2LMjz — Taylor Nichols, MD (@tnicholsmd) February 1, 2022

Lack of equity.

Hate to break this to Taylor here, but lockdowns and masking have been some of the most inequitable things ever done to our kids, but we digress.

I’m sure that people will come into my comments and suggest that this is just some sort of ad hominem attack (it’s not, because that’s not how as hominem works) and that this doesn’t address how this minority of physicians is factually incorrect. I’ve directly addressed this… — Taylor Nichols, MD (@tnicholsmd) February 1, 2022

No, we think it’s a batsh* thread.

Ok, full transparency, this guy goes on and on and on and on (and on) and we just can’t read any more of it …

Hey, we’re only human.

Wrong. It’s about our kids. But the NY governor who stands alone as a toddler-masker is definitely playing politics. We are fighting for our kids. We fought for sensible Covid mitigation in early days and now we fight for normalcy because that is what kids need & deserve. — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) February 1, 2022

This is a fight to stop harming kids. Full stop. — Westchester Mom (@WNYOpenSchools) February 1, 2022

You're leftist ideology is real clear 😅 — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) February 1, 2022

Crystal.

***

Related:

‘Geezus. Dems really ARE unhinged’: D-bag claims his favorite part of optional masks at school is teachers can identify ‘d*ckhead’ students to punish

‘Repulsive, dishonest B*TCH’: Loser-troll account Ron Filipkowski DECIMATED for deliberating cropping pic to smear (slander?) Madison Cawthorn

‘Member THIS’?! Damning year-old segment from Rachel Maddow trends after Lefties try canceling Joe Rogan for COVID ‘misinformation’ (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video