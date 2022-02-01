Ron Filipkowski is a high-level troll account we don’t spend enough time writing about. His entire timeline is just constant attacks on the right, especially MUH MAGA PEOPLE. And hey, it’s hard to blame him when thousands of mindless, brainless losers on the cesspit that IS Twitter fave and retweet him pretty much nonstop.

He has found his base.

And it’s not a great one BUT it’s a reliable one that clicks and taps like they’re told.

You know it’s bad when ol’ Ron thought he could deliberately crop a photo of Madison Cawthorn with two women and accuse him of being a skeeze.

Look at what a repulsive, dishonest bitch @RonFilipkowski is pic.twitter.com/9sCZSV56fw — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) January 31, 2022

When people like Ron show you who they really are, believe them.

Dude, c’mon.

Granted, the tools who follow Ron are probably fine with his deliberately lying about Cawthorn because the ends justify the means or whatever.

We are not dealing with the best and kindest of people.

That is brazen. — This Space For Rent (@corrcomm) January 31, 2022

Yup.

Hey @RonFilipkowski! Is that slander? It looks like it, but I just want to make sure. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 1, 2022

Gosh, you have to wonder … is that slander? Could that photo cause real damage to Cawthorn’s life and career?

Interesting question.

He’s literally the only single guy alone in a room of couples — Razor (@hale_razor) February 1, 2022

And that’s why Ron cropped it the way he did.

What a dishonorable, dishonest coward. — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) February 1, 2022

And his followers eat it up with a shovel. Between him and that Teidrich guy, they really being in the dregs. — Inimitable Spongeworthy, a Minor Deity (@spongeworthy2) January 31, 2022

And Hillary called Trump’s supporters, ‘deplorable.’

That’s vile. Absolutely vile. Filipkowski has no class whatsoever. — Excelsior Strategies (@Excelsior_PR) January 31, 2022

Despicable. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) February 1, 2022

I hate that he’s put me in the position of defending someone like Madison Cawthorne. Gah. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) January 31, 2022

The right lives rent free in that dude’s head. It’s really an unhealthy obsession for him. — dubs, DiL, LIGAF (@mrbigdubya) February 1, 2022

Why did @joerogan do this? — Doug McNabb (@mcnabbd) January 31, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Touché.

***

Related:

‘Member THIS’?! Damning year-old segment from Rachel Maddow trends after Lefties try canceling Joe Rogan for COVID ‘misinformation’ (watch)

‘WOKE attacks only make talent being attacked far RICHER’: Clay Travis’ thread explaining WHY he’s rooting for Spotify to fire Rogan HILARIOUSLY perfect

Laugh it UP, Peppermint Patty: Jen Psaki DRAGGED for mocking Fox News covering violent crime while praising CNN and MSNBC’s RUSSIA coverage (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video