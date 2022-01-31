Full transparency, when we first saw Clay Travis ‘rooting’ for Spotify to fire Joe Rogan we weren’t ENTIRELY sure where he was going.

But then he got there and yeah, this is perfection.

Take a look:

If I’m Joe Rogan, I’m rooting for Spotify to fire me. Rogan would get most of his contract paid out, his audience would follow him, and he could start his own media company, which would likely make him even more money. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 31, 2022

Huh, when you put it THAT way … Spotify would be doing Rogan a huge favor. LOL

Keep going.

Spotify likely knows this too. Which is why they are bending over backwards to keep him. Interestingly the more Rogan gets attacked — by musicians or media critics — the more valuable his show becomes. He’s likely underpaid right now. Getting fired unlocks a gold mine for him. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 31, 2022

Ahem.

Have you guys seen Spotify’s stock today? Let’s just say it’s not going the way Neil wanted it to.

There are certain people, in effect, who become uncancelable. Dave Chappelle, Joe Rogan, Howard Stern, before he became a total pussy, their audience is big enough they will be fine no matter where they are. Their fans are effectively able to cancel cancel culture. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 31, 2022

Yeah, Howard Stern used to be the king of this.

Now he’s exactly the same as the people he used to fight.

Which means that big media companies that succumb to cancel culture are now in a media environment where when they fire someone, they’re creating direct competitors for themselves. It’s fascinating to watch. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 31, 2022

True story.

And it also means the cure to cancel culture, ultimately, is market based capitalism. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 31, 2022

Woke attacks make the talent being attacked far richer than they otherwise would be. The woke, who mostly don’t understand how business or capitalism work, are effectively making billionaires of the people they hate. It’s amazing to watch happening in real time. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 31, 2022

It is indeed.

Go Joe go!

***

Related:

Laugh it UP, Peppermint Patty: Jen Psaki DRAGGED for mocking Fox News covering violent crime while praising CNN and MSNBC’s RUSSIA coverage (watch)

NYT journo suggesting ‘media think about WHY people trust Joe Rogan before them’ TRIGGERS Nikole Hannah-Jones (she deleted BUT we got it)

BOOMITY: Joe Rogan makes Neil Young and censor-happy bullies on the Left look like even DUMBER sharing his thoughts on Spotify controversy (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video