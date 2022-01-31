As Twitchy readers know, someone in the media had a moment of self-awareness. WHOA, RIGHT?!

And from the New York Times even?!

OMG, WHAT IS HAPPENING?!

Would someone pretty please check in on Hell and see if it’s frozen over because wow, we did not have ‘NYT journo figures it out’ on our Bingo card for the day.

Joe Rogan is what he is. We in the media might want to spend more time thinking about why so many people trust him instead of us. — Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 30, 2022

While many people were surprised to see Rosenberg admit the quiet part out loud, Nikole Hannah-Jones took this as an opportunity to call Rogan racist.

Because that’s what she does.

Oh, and sorry, we can’t include her tweet because after she sent it, the pushback must have been brutal because she deleted it. Thanks to Sarah Haider for the snag:

Raaaaacism.

media contain seething contempt for ordinary americans challenge (impossibru) — Sarah Haider 🤖👾 (@SarahTheHaider) January 31, 2022

Gotta love it.

She deleted the tweet (and blocked me). — Sarah Haider 🤖👾 (@SarahTheHaider) January 31, 2022

Yeah, she blocks easy.

Race has nothing to do with it. They all wear blinders. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) January 31, 2022

Open racism?? That comment makes me think she either has never listened to Rogan's podcast, comedy, anything or racism has a different definition. I'm truly confused. — Beth Keithley (@Midwest_bet) January 31, 2022

How is this lady employed anywhere? Much less NYT — Bulldog Capital (@YearOTheDolphin) January 31, 2022

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

It’s alway racism with this twat. — Opinionated Witch🧙 (@opinionwitchy) January 31, 2022

Indeed.

Someone should tell Nikki the REALITY behind why people listen to Joe Rogan (and not her):

We don't need to trust @joerogan. He's not telling us what to think. He's simply interviewing people, letting us decide for ourselves whose views make sense. Totally different from media pundits preaching their propaganda at us every day from the same @dnc talking points memos. — Geoffrey Miller 🔍 (@primalpoly) January 31, 2022

Sorry, not sorry.

***

