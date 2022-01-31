As Twitchy readers know, someone in the media had a moment of self-awareness. WHOA, RIGHT?!

And from the New York Times even?!

OMG, WHAT IS HAPPENING?!

Would someone pretty please check in on Hell and see if it’s frozen over because wow, we did not have ‘NYT journo figures it out’ on our Bingo card for the day.

While many people were surprised to see Rosenberg admit the quiet part out loud, Nikole Hannah-Jones took this as an opportunity to call Rogan racist.

Because that’s what she does.

Oh, and sorry, we can’t include her tweet because after she sent it, the pushback must have been brutal because she deleted it. Thanks to Sarah Haider for the snag:

Raaaaacism.

Gotta love it.

Yeah, she blocks easy.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Indeed.

Someone should tell Nikki the REALITY behind why people listen to Joe Rogan (and not her):

Sorry, not sorry.

***

