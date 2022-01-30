Biden just keeps on getting it WRONG.

Now, if we saw a poll like this from Fox News or even Newsweek we wouldn’t bother writing it because our friends on the Left would just tell us how racist they all are or something … but this poll was done by ABC.

Sounds like Americans understand picking a SCOTUS nominee based on color and sex is pretty damn racist and sexist.

New ABC News/Ipsos poll says the majority of Americans do not want Pres. Biden to pick his #SCOTUS nominee solely on race.⚖️ 76% want Biden to consider all possible nominees. 23% want Biden to stick w/ his campaign pledge to only nominate a Black woman.https://t.co/BLZqnxIXrl — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) January 30, 2022

From ABC:

Although the poll’s sample size was not large enough to break out results for Black people, only a little more than 1 in 4 nonwhite Americans (28%) wish for Biden to consider only Black women for the vacancy. Democrats are more supportive of Biden’s vow (46%) than Americans as a whole, but still a majority of Democrats (54%) also prefer that Biden consider all possible nominees.

Oh, and the poll gets a lot worse:

Troublingly for the White House, only 1% of Americans view the state of the nation’s economy as “excellent,”and only 23% say it’s “good.” Three out of four Americans said the state of the economy was “not so good/poor.” Biden sees other troublesome disapproval numbers surrounding his handling of gun violence (69%), crime (64%), immigration (64%), the situation with Russia and Ukraine (56%), and the country’s economic recovery (56%.) The country is split on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with 50% approving and 49% disapproving. And while support from Democrats trends higher than the population as a whole, Biden’s support within his own ranks is softening. In August, 91% of Democrats approved of Biden’s handling of the pandemic. Now, that figure has dropped to 82%. The drop in support among Democrats around Biden’s handling of the economic recovery is even clearer, from 89% in August to 73% now.

Even Democrats are starting to think he sucks.

I guess not a lot of Americans consider skin color to be a major job qualification for high-ranking members of our judicial system. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 30, 2022

Guess not.

***

