Bill Maher has shockingly been on the side of getting back to normal for far longer than his audience. Earlier this morning (waaaay earlier), Adam Carolla was watching Bill’s show and had some harsh words for his audience who is suddenly figuring out it’s time to get on with life and stop the nonsense.

We could have used this a year ago but we’ll take it now:

What Adam said.

20yrs from now, everybody'll mysteriously become "..oh, yeah, I was ALWAYS against the lockdowns." ppl. And nobody'll say "..oh, yeah, I got all caught up in that Covid panic. So embarrassing." And that's why we need to have a collective psychotic break every few decades. — FactsMan (@BallenCBTech) January 30, 2022

Get em — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) January 30, 2022

I can't believe I am saying this. @billmaher is our only hope. — Black Cats Against Govt Ineptitude (@SenorCampana) January 30, 2022

Bill needs to have @joerogan on. Let’s COLLIDE/UNITE our worlds. — Domestic Terrorist aka Mommy💙 (@MadLew) January 30, 2022

Whatever it takes at this point to just GET IT DONE.

I can guarantee that none of my friends I lost will ever admit they were wrong. I would accept it, but I just don’t see it happening. — LP (@Lisa0713) January 30, 2022

They’re going to try and flip the script. They’ll claim they were all about freedoms, and the right was about Gov. Control. People will believe it. — ThatguyBill (@Hyperterrier) January 30, 2022

That’s what the teacher’s unions have been trying to do, yup. Pretend they ALWAYS wanted kids back in the classroom.

And morons believe them.

