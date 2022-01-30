Bill Maher has shockingly been on the side of getting back to normal for far longer than his audience. Earlier this morning (waaaay earlier), Adam Carolla was watching Bill’s show and had some harsh words for his audience who is suddenly figuring out it’s time to get on with life and stop the nonsense.

We could have used this a year ago but we’ll take it now:

What Adam said.

Whatever it takes at this point to just GET IT DONE.

That’s what the teacher’s unions have been trying to do, yup. Pretend they ALWAYS wanted kids back in the classroom.

And morons believe them.

