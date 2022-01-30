Wow.

Welp, Americans can absolutely relate to how stupid this is considering our media spent four years pretending Russians elected Donald Trump.

But seriously, wow.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, which is literally their government-funded media, claims Russian actors are behind the Trucker For Freedom Convoy.

Watch:

It’s ALWAYS Russian actors. *eye roll*

Because you know, no freedom-loving Canadians could ever decide they’ve had enough of Trudeau and decide to take matters into their own hands.

Are the “Russian actors” in the room with you now? — just dave 🇺🇸 (@DeYoungDave) January 29, 2022

Sad. Just sad. I used to respect Canadian media which was more balanced and factual. But the last couple of years of misleading info and bias is terrible.😳🙄 — Dimash on Spotify 🇨🇦 ► DQ♩ (@PDear152) January 29, 2022

She’s has to be thinking in her head “oh my goodness I can’t believe they’re actually making me say this”. — Daniel Bellissimo (@DanBellissimo30) January 29, 2022

The desperation is palpable. — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) January 29, 2022

Naturally, Putin is no doubt shaking in his boots at a nervous little boy who runs and hides from blue collar workers — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) January 30, 2022

Such lazy nonsense. Sadly, much of their audience will believe it. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) January 29, 2022

Seriously.

***

Related:

Gosh, we feel SHOCKED: For SOME reason, Nikole Hannah-Jones does NOT want parents to know what’s being taught in public schools

AWKWARD: Lefties CHEERING Neil Young for trying to cancel Joe Rogan TRIP spectacularly over his homophobic past

‘And then the intern took ANOTHER bong hit’: Dems praising Biden’s leadership for putting economy ‘on the right path’ goes SO wrong

Recommended Twitchy Video