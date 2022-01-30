Wow.

Welp, Americans can absolutely relate to how stupid this is considering our media spent four years pretending Russians elected Donald Trump.

But seriously, wow.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, which is literally their government-funded media, claims Russian actors are behind the Trucker For Freedom Convoy.

Watch:

It’s ALWAYS Russian actors. *eye roll*

Because you know, no freedom-loving Canadians could ever decide they’ve had enough of Trudeau and decide to take matters into their own hands.

Seriously.

***

