Biden’s leadership … SERIOUSLY?! HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s stunning how openly and blatantly Democrats lie.

Then again, they aren’t trying to convince those of us who have been paying attention, they’re pandering to their base and sorry, not sorry, we all know they’re dumb enough to buy this.

Near-full employment.

Record job growth.

Rising wages. And now: the fastest economic growth since the 1980s. Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, our economy is on the right path. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 28, 2022

Record job growth?

Near-full employment?

WHAT?!

Narrator: "And then the intern took another hit from the bong." https://t.co/CL0pCYL2tL — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) January 28, 2022

This is probably way more accurate than any of us realize.

Several problems here: Jobs didn't grow, they came back. That isn't growth.

Wages came back from 0 so yes, they rose.

Economy didn't grow, it's starting to come back from a 3.5% DROP in 2020 so your record growth is again incorrect. — Kranjess McBasketball🇺🇸 (@upupdowndownup) January 28, 2022

Whoops.

Bidenflation is wiping out the economy. Spin all you want. The polls prove the country is aware of this. See you in November. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) January 28, 2022

“Pay no attention to the highest prices EVER behind the curtain.” — Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) January 28, 2022

You’re doing great. Keep up the good work. 😂😆 — Happy Warrior (@Consta2tion) January 28, 2022

Annnd we’re dead now as well.

Real wages fell under Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/4aXtDaXK9C — Jon Munitz 🧦🥣 (@JonMunitz) January 28, 2022

Gosh, this doesn’t look good for Biden.

You can't count letting ppl come BACK to work when YOU sent them home as job growth. Oh, and kitties. pic.twitter.com/zZB7iAH3al — Moe🕳️ (@moe_1971) January 28, 2022

That’s so weird because in real life it feels like everything is collapsing all around us — kevin (@kevinmidway) January 28, 2022

So weird, right?

