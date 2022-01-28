Biden’s leadership … SERIOUSLY?! HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s stunning how openly and blatantly Democrats lie.

Then again, they aren’t trying to convince those of us who have been paying attention, they’re pandering to their base and sorry, not sorry, we all know they’re dumb enough to buy this.

Record job growth?

Near-full employment?

WHAT?!

Trending

This is probably way more accurate than any of us realize.

Whoops.

Annnd we’re dead now as well.

Gosh, this doesn’t look good for Biden.

So weird, right?

***

Related:

‘Nothing says PRINCIPLES like working for Joy Reid’s network’: Stephen Hayes announces new role as NBC contributor (let the pointing and laughing begin!)

‘This is a REALLY dumb comment’: David Frum’s smug dig at meteorologists over snow forecast BACKFIRES painfully

Gonna leave a mark! FL. DOH Press Sec. Jeremy Redfern BLISTERS Rachel Maddow for DELIBERATELY misquoting his answer to her #BlueAnon question

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenDemocratseconomy

Recommended Twitchy Video