Ok, before we even get started on the crazy that is Rachel Maddow, the only reason we became aware of her little temper tantrum last night is that this blue check who was screeching at DeSantis over anti-Semitic flyers seen in the Democratic-majority Miami-Dade county was once again screeching loudly about Florida.

But this time it was in support of poor Rachel who didn’t like the response she received from Florida’s Department of Health Press Secretary, Jeremy Redfern.

.@Maddow's expose on the dangerous idiocy of Florida's woefully inept "Surgeon General" last night shook some snowflakey Floriduh-ians to their core. The Florida Department of Health, reduced to a sycophantic anti science arm of #KimJongRon's regime, claims their response was 1/2 — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) January 28, 2022

Ok, she’s BIG MAD so you KNOW we had to go find what made her so shrieky.

Florida Department of Health Press Secretary @JeremyRedfernFL has only been on the job for a couple of months, but he is already living rent free in @maddow’s head. Per her show tonight, Rachel Maddow did NOT like his response to her BlueAnon q about our great @FLSurgeonGen! 😅 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 28, 2022

And this is what we found:

Hey @maddow, Is there a reason you didn’t finish reading the rest of the sentence from that statement I sent you? pic.twitter.com/xrWtI51a18 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 28, 2022

She was so angry with him she deliberately cut his quote short to make him look bad.

That’s adorable.

We suppose if she had included the REST of his quote people would see what she was trying to pull, not to mention cutting it off after the word ‘cute’ really did the trick for her audience of low IQ lemmings chomping at the bit to hate freedom Florida.

Wow, Rachel, we get that you’re desperate for relevance but this was pathetic even for you.

Isn't it "cute" that Maddow will always play her "I'm an entertainer, not a newsperson" card only for the lawsuits she's been piling up? She's such a liar, always has been. 🤡 — DeniseVB (@blogho) January 28, 2022

Wow, 14k+ likes! That’s bigger than her audience.. — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) January 28, 2022

Oh look, @maddow is pushing disinformation AGAIN… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 28, 2022

She big mad as well.

#madcow @maddow is a fraud and her show isn’t about real journalism or news anyways. She and her lawyers admitted as much in court her show is entertainment only. — Stupid Son of a Bishop🇺🇸🇯🇵 (@DosSupporter) January 28, 2022

👑 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 28, 2022

Poor Rachel.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

Related:

‘Spotify WON’T survive this. LOL!’ The USA Singers removing their music to ‘stand in solidarity with Neil Young’ may be the biggest self-own EVER

Whoever is running Biden’s Twitter account’s attempt at damage control with Ukrainian phone call just makes things WORSE

‘Such a despicable sh*thead’: Blue check’s attempt at smearing Ilya Shapiro as a RACIST in nasty thread does NOT go well

Recommended Twitchy Video