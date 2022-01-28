Wow, Biden’s phone call with Ukrainian officials couldn’t have gone any worse if he’d actually tried. According to Zelensky, the leader of the free world told him to ‘brace for the Russian invasion.’ Of course, our pals in the White House are denying he said that.

And apparently, they thought sharing a picture of Biden looking thoughtful on the phone call in a pic for a tweet was a good thing.

There’s just one thing …

I spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to discuss our coordinated diplomatic efforts and reaffirm our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will respond decisively — along with our Allies and partners — if Russia further invades Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/hRaUIxyxCd — President Biden (@POTUS) January 28, 2022

Since when are trees full and GREEN at the end of January in DC?

C’mon, man!

At least find a photo of the old man on the phone with a background that looks like WINTER.

Another picture from the fake Oval Office because Obama won't let him use the real one. https://t.co/pUP8nM4Amd — Hazy shade of Ordy (@ThatAmish1) January 28, 2022

Also, do you guys think Biden even knows what Twitter is?

#ReleaseTheTranscripts what are you hiding? — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) January 28, 2022

So it went well?pic.twitter.com/cxwXnWDhyX — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) January 28, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

From the real oval office? or from the fake one they set up for you? — Harley Riding Patriot (@bgoum) January 28, 2022

Picture is fake-look how green and pretty it is outside — Red Trump Bird (@TheRedTrumpBird) January 28, 2022

Sun shining through the window.

Yup.

Which prosecutor did you ask him to fire this time? — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) January 28, 2022

What #dirt they got on you #GrandpaJoe and the smartest person you know? Ya know, the son of a bitch — Stupid Son of a Bishop🇺🇸🇯🇵 (@DosSupporter) January 28, 2022

That's the "I wonder what ice-cream they have in the cafeteria today" look. Either that or "I hope I didn't just poop in my new pants" — Blah blah blah (@Super_Kracker) January 28, 2022

Why are there green leaves and bushes outside? — Louis Marinelli (@LouisJMarinelli) January 28, 2022

Now, to be fair, Zelensky’s spokesperson has also said Biden did not say this …

Zelenskyy backs the White House readout of the meeting. https://t.co/itDP2Jvqjt — Little Mariposa 🇺🇸 (@LittleMariposa) January 28, 2022

But the White House tweeting a fake picture with their claim about the call only makes people more suspicious.

We shall see.

***

