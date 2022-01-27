Oh look, a Liberal playing the racist card. We’re all shocked.

It’s interesting how the people calling Biden out for being an actual sexist and racist for choosing a SCOTUS nominee based solely on sex and race are being called sexist and racist. Forget that the poor Black woman Joe picks will forever be stigmatized as the ‘diversity hire,’ this is some highly unethical crap President Drools A Lot is trying to pull.

But you know, people pointing THIS out, like Ilya Shapiro, are the bad guys.

Or something.

I hate to draw attention to this troll because attention is what he craves. But now that @GeorgetownLaw has hired him, I feel an obligation to condemn his overt and nauseating racism, which has been a matter of public record for some time. I am deeply ashamed of my alma mater. pic.twitter.com/OQaHPzZ8gK — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 27, 2022

He hates to draw attention to Shapiro but he will so he can draw attention to himself. Oooh, and super classy to tag Georgetown but not Ilya himself.

Let's be clear: Shapiro would have accused ANY Black woman nominee of having a "lesser" intellect—even if Biden had not announced his demographic criteria beforehand. That's how he smeared Sotomayor, even though Obama never promised to nominate a Latina. https://t.co/cf7fNYdTRY pic.twitter.com/fA5t87anYJ — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 27, 2022

Oh FFS.

Talk about deliberately missing the point to play the race card.

To Shapiro, the nomination of any woman of color is inherently suspect. He simply cannot see how such a candidate might have earned the position; he assumes she coasted, undeservedly, on affirmative action. And he doesn't see how this belief is colored by his own racism. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 27, 2022

Nice of Mark to speak for Shapiro without once tagging him or welcoming a discussion.

Sotomayor graduated summa cum laude from Princeton; was an editor of the Yale Law Review; and served as a trial and appeals court judge before her SCOTUS nominee. Shapiro: "she would not have even been on the short list if she were not Hispanic." https://t.co/cf7fNYdTRY — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 27, 2022

No matter how qualified Biden's Supreme Court nominee is, Shapiro will accuse her of being unqualified. Why? Because he cannot accept that a woman of color deserves to sit on SCOTUS. His assessment of nominees is contaminated by his own racism. He has made this painfully clear. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 27, 2022

Blah blah blah.

This guy is such a despicable shithead. *Liberals* pointed out that Sotomayor was unimpressive. https://t.co/uG5wl6L8Z7 pic.twitter.com/xakQHBkGEb — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 27, 2022

Oops.

How in the world did you get this far in your profession without understanding the definition of “racism”.? — Neal Boortz — Puddin’ Stick (@Talkmaster) January 27, 2022

So opposing racism is racist? Guessing that Mark is a big fan of Ibram Kendi and Robin DiAngo. pic.twitter.com/9KSaist6i9 — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) January 27, 2022

You just gonna ignore the FACT that hiring ppl anywhere, let alone SCOTUS, based on their skin color is racist? — Brigadier Gen. JRobinette McFlabydoo (@this_is_JRich) January 27, 2022

He is pointing out that a well qualified contender for the Supreme Court is being disqualified solely based on his race and gender. You think that makes Shapiro the racist, and not the President who publicly stated his commitment to only nominate a person of a certain race? — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) January 27, 2022

Quit trying to get people fired because they disagree with you politically. @ishapiro — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) January 27, 2022

Seriously.

It’s such a weak look.

