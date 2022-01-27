The way certain pundits (activists?) talk about evil conservatives ‘banning books’ reminds us of how they lie about CRT not being taught in classrooms. In their small minds they must think the more they say it, the less of a lie it becomes?

At least Judd Legum got busted for trying to push this one …

This story is fake news: the book was swapped out from the 8th grade curriculum, not "banned." The board voted to find a better book for the Holocaust and said they'd even use Maus again if they don't find a good replacement. Judd Legum is the Jussie Smollett of journalism. pic.twitter.com/To3UkjirBw — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 27, 2022

Because you know, the evil school board in the evil red state in the likely evil red county doesn’t want their kids to learn about the Holocaust. How ri-damn-diculous and dumb does someone have to be to believe such nonsense?!

Don’t answer that.

The Left is always using the ratchet method of argumentation, which ends up as: "If this thing we like isn't mandatory and subsidized by the taxpayer, that's censorship/banning/fascism." It's bunk. Don't fall for it. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 27, 2022

I personally wouldn't have a problem with my child reading Maus in 8th grade, but I respect that other communities have different preferences. The journalistic culture of the NYT shouldn't colonize the curriculum of a small school in Tennessee. Pluralism means difference. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 27, 2022

Richard makes the other essential point. The media hysterics about minute (and entirely normal) curriculum decisions in small school districts obscures the actual power dynamics at play.https://t.co/WAeF5pl8Lf — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 27, 2022

A liberal Seattle-area school district recently swapped "To Kill A Mockingbird" out of its curriculum. I think it's a good book and would have no problem with my kids reading it, but it's entirely legitimate for them to choose a book they think is better!https://t.co/Kmlxm5NwfW — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 27, 2022

It's good to have a robust debate about what's in school curricula, but it's not "book banning" to choose one text over another. Curriculum space is finite. School boards should absolutely keep developing and refining their curricula to meet the preferences of their communities. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 27, 2022

What he said.

Darn those receipts!

With their truth and stuff.

***

Related:

UNGOVERNABLE: Blue-check nobody Chip Franklin asking tweeps to describe Joe Rogan ‘in one word’ BACKFIRES on haters splendidly

BOOM! Winsome Sears takes PolitiFact to the WOODSHED for calling her a liar

‘Bye Bye, Hey Hey’: Rand Paul brutally ZINGS Neil Young with one of his own songs for canceling HIMSELF and the Left can’t DEAL

Recommended Twitchy Video