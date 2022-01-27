The way certain pundits (activists?) talk about evil conservatives ‘banning books’ reminds us of how they lie about CRT not being taught in classrooms. In their small minds they must think the more they say it, the less of a lie it becomes?

At least Judd Legum got busted for trying to push this one …

Because you know, the evil school board in the evil red state in the likely evil red county doesn’t want their kids to learn about the Holocaust. How ri-damn-diculous and dumb does someone have to be to believe such nonsense?!

Don’t answer that.

What he said.

Darn those receipts!

With their truth and stuff.

