You know Rand Paul probably sang this in his head … lol.

Full transparency, in this editor’s mind Neil Young has never really been all that relevant so the entire argument and news cycle has seemed silly. Aging, whiny musician attacks youngish, relevant podcaster for saying things he doesn’t like. This is truly the epitome of the old man yelling at kids to get off his lawn.

Rand’s take was great:

And since it was clever the Lefties got their britches all sorts of bunched up:

Childish.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Has this person seen the misinformation the CDC has been sharing?

But sure, Rogan is the problem.

Then why are you so mad?

Neil is canceling himself.

Just sayin’.

Dramatic little things, ain’t they?

Once again, Neil did this to HIMSELF while trying to cancel Rogan.

Man, we are really not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box.

But you guys knew that.

***

Tags: censorshipNeil YoungSenator Rand Paul

