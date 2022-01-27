You know Rand Paul probably sang this in his head … lol.

Full transparency, in this editor’s mind Neil Young has never really been all that relevant so the entire argument and news cycle has seemed silly. Aging, whiny musician attacks youngish, relevant podcaster for saying things he doesn’t like. This is truly the epitome of the old man yelling at kids to get off his lawn.

Rand’s take was great:

Bye Bye, Hey Hey

Neil Young is gone today

It’s better to boycott

Than to just obey

Bye Bye, Hey Hey Seeya @Neilyoung Even though Ohio is one of the greatest protest songs of all time, free speech is kinda important also. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 27, 2022

And since it was clever the Lefties got their britches all sorts of bunched up:

It obvious you do not understand what free speech is about. First amendment, Congress shall make no law abridging free speech. @Spotify can and should favor providing music over an anti vaxxer and conspiracy theorist. I hope they change their position on this. — Florida Pundit (@FloridaPundit) January 27, 2022

Not really a Neil Young fan but Rand, you are a US Senator, start acting like one! So childish… — Tony Pirkl (@tpirkl) January 27, 2022

Childish.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Misinformation that causes death isn’t free speech – it’s insanity. — DR. KRUPALI 🇺🇸 (@krupali) January 27, 2022

Has this person seen the misinformation the CDC has been sharing?

But sure, Rogan is the problem.

50 years from now people will still be listening to Neil Young and no one will know who Joe Rogan is. — Keven-with-an-E (@kevenslamdunk) January 27, 2022

Then why are you so mad?

Isn't boycott similar to cancel? Thought you were against cancel culture?? — Paco Aguilar (@dvls_advoate) January 27, 2022

Neil is canceling himself.

Just sayin’.

Good quality chili is also kind of important. What do chili and free speech have in common? NEITHER of them have anything to do with this issue. — Max Malini's Ghost (@LastMountebank) January 27, 2022

Dramatic little things, ain’t they?

Sooooo….Cancel Culture is GOOD now? It's hard for you to really believe in anything, isn't it? — jack frost 🇺🇸 (@jackfro69234272) January 27, 2022

Once again, Neil did this to HIMSELF while trying to cancel Rogan.

Man, we are really not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box.

But you guys knew that.

***

Related:

‘It’s called GROOMING, Dan’: Dan Rather’s attempt at using children OBEYING mask rules to dunk on parents does NOT go well

‘Ouch’: Brit Hume teams up with Defiant L’s account to DROP Joe Walsh on his pointy little head over ‘son of a b*tch’ quip and ROFL

Just. WOW: Biden has ALWAYS been a nasty bully as you can see in NSFW compilation of him attacking people over and over again (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video