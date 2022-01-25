That whole sweet ol’ Uncle Biden image they tried to sell you is BULLSH*T.

To be honest, no one who has been paying any attention at all to politics for the last fifty years was surprised to hear our kind, unity-driven president call Peter Doocy a son of a bitch. He’s been attacking people verbally for a long, long time.

This compilation, which is truly not safe for work because he swears a LOT, isn’t even every time he’s bullied others …

Watch:

Yikes.

And they claim Trump is the mean one?

Hrm.

Accurate AF.

Because OF COURSE they are.

Gold star for the gif.

And yes, the video is a total TKO for anyone claiming Biden is a nice guy.

He’s not, and he never has been.

***

