That whole sweet ol’ Uncle Biden image they tried to sell you is BULLSH*T.

To be honest, no one who has been paying any attention at all to politics for the last fifty years was surprised to hear our kind, unity-driven president call Peter Doocy a son of a bitch. He’s been attacking people verbally for a long, long time.

This compilation, which is truly not safe for work because he swears a LOT, isn’t even every time he’s bullied others …

Watch:

Joe Biden has always been a nasty bully. pic.twitter.com/mlwp42S3KD — Maze (@mazemoore) January 25, 2022

Yikes.

And they claim Trump is the mean one?

Hrm.

Shouldn't thrown in some Clarence Thomas footage — Bobby Billy (@bobbyjoeybilly) January 25, 2022

pic.twitter.com/LxconyX1pa — Jared "winter of severe illness and death" Bailey (@46and2ool) January 25, 2022

Accurate AF.

His normal behavior… — 🍊NanaOfNine🍊 #WakeUpAmerica🇺🇸🙏🏻❤️Rescue🐾 (@nanc_eeeee) January 25, 2022

Twitter is showing that this video has only been viewed 4 times. pic.twitter.com/uKgmK8bkEa — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) January 25, 2022

Because OF COURSE they are.

Yes & it's getting worse with dementia. — lulumac 🍊🇺🇸 (@4allpatroits) January 25, 2022

Thank you!! I never bought his alleged dementia. Forgetfulness and Lowering the expectations are the easiest ways to avoid accountability . — Snow Amethyst (@SnowEliora) January 25, 2022

Gold star for the gif.

And yes, the video is a total TKO for anyone claiming Biden is a nice guy.

He’s not, and he never has been.

***

