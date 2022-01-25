That whole sweet ol’ Uncle Biden image they tried to sell you is BULLSH*T.
To be honest, no one who has been paying any attention at all to politics for the last fifty years was surprised to hear our kind, unity-driven president call Peter Doocy a son of a bitch. He’s been attacking people verbally for a long, long time.
This compilation, which is truly not safe for work because he swears a LOT, isn’t even every time he’s bullied others …
Watch:
Joe Biden has always been a nasty bully. pic.twitter.com/mlwp42S3KD
— Maze (@mazemoore) January 25, 2022
Yikes.
And they claim Trump is the mean one?
Hrm.
Shouldn't thrown in some Clarence Thomas footage
— Bobby Billy (@bobbyjoeybilly) January 25, 2022
— Jared "winter of severe illness and death" Bailey (@46and2ool) January 25, 2022
Accurate AF.
His normal behavior…
— 🍊NanaOfNine🍊 #WakeUpAmerica🇺🇸🙏🏻❤️Rescue🐾 (@nanc_eeeee) January 25, 2022
Twitter is showing that this video has only been viewed 4 times. pic.twitter.com/uKgmK8bkEa
— 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) January 25, 2022
Because OF COURSE they are.
Yes & it's getting worse with dementia.
— lulumac 🍊🇺🇸 (@4allpatroits) January 25, 2022
Thank you!! I never bought his alleged dementia. Forgetfulness and Lowering the expectations are the easiest ways to avoid accountability .
— Snow Amethyst (@SnowEliora) January 25, 2022
— Hunter's Lucky Scarf (@LuckyRedScarf) January 25, 2022
Gold star for the gif.
And yes, the video is a total TKO for anyone claiming Biden is a nice guy.
He’s not, and he never has been.
***
