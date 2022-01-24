Looking at these ridiculous anti-Semitic flyers Lesley Abravanel seems to think Ron DeSantis should do something about we are reminded of the very pretty and grammatically correct flyers that were showing up during the election last year in Virginia. Apparently, the KKK is big on making pretty flyers to put up all over very liberal towns.

But let’s humor Lesley and assume these aren’t a false flag, what exactly does she expect Ron to do about them?

Hey @GovRonDeSantis, this was distributed around Miami Beach in the state you purport to run. Any comments or is this part of your freedom Florida fascism? pic.twitter.com/Zrz9BwnPZz — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) January 23, 2022

Huh?

Should he write a tweet about how stupid these flyers are and that they’re likely fakes from people who want to pretend fascism is flourishing on his watch in Florida? We’re thinking that’s what she wants because she went on to retweet other idiots reacting to the idiot flyers:

Crickets.

Cute.

REEEEEE!

A tweet will totally stop anti-Semitism.

Anyone wanna remind Daniella how her beautifully diverse, inclusive, and caring community voted in 2020?

Biden got 53.3% and Trump got 45.98% in Miami-Dade. Not sure why this would be automatically blamed on DeSantis/Republicans. I did notice something interesting about the Presidential results, though. Trump beat Biden handily in *every* category but mail-in ballots. 🤔 Curious. pic.twitter.com/E9XoSwYiE9 — LeRoiEstMort (@Le_Roi_Est_Mort) January 24, 2022

Oops.

Wait until you hear about the things happening in the country Joe Biden is purported to run. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) January 24, 2022

I'm sorry, but what does DeSantis have to do with this? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) January 24, 2022

Just something else they can blame on him.

It's disgusting but what do you want him to do about it?

Round them up and imprison them?

They have free speech Rights. — squatchy (@mynameissquatch) January 24, 2022

Nice handiwork, Lesley. Did you make it all on your own, or did you have help? — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 (@shoveitjack) January 24, 2022

And, exactly how is DeSantis responsible and exactly what do you want him to do about flyers from a group of antisemitic nuts? — marnes (@marnes) January 24, 2022

You are a disturbing person. If you think the Gov has/had anything to do with this, you need to seek some mental help. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) January 24, 2022

Many people at this point may need to seek some mental help over their DDS – DeSantis Derangement Syndrome.

