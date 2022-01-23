And it’s not just NYC doing this crap.

Shame on them ALL.

Gosh, maybe we should start calling students’ desks dining room tables so they can take the stupid masks off when they sit down to learn? Or you know, not wear them at all.

They’re so scared of a virus they met in a very BUSY restaurant and took a picture MASKLESS because you know, the virus doesn’t infect you if you’re getting your picture taken or something.

Up to no good pic.twitter.com/LZSsOHzgm3 — Chi Ossé (@OsseChi) January 22, 2022

Wow.

Why are you having kids eat outside in the cold while you party maskless indoors? — Patrick (@PMC713) January 23, 2022

This. Love to see the guy behind the counter masked in the background though. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 23, 2022

Good thing you all aren’t 5 year olds. You would be dead from covid “eating” like this. I’m so glad adults can socialize and eat still tho. — Domestic Terrorist aka Mommy💙 (@MadLew) January 23, 2022

You make kids wear masks and sit outside in the freezing cold, but this is OK? You suck. pic.twitter.com/6mTOVFRoPQ — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) January 23, 2022

Did NYPD show up to hassle you mask violators? — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) January 23, 2022

NYC school children are dining outside while you #Hypocrites party like it's 1999. #Shameful — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) January 23, 2022

✅ No Masks

✅ No Distancing

✅ Multiple Comorbidities

✅ Unearned Arrogance

✅ Narcissism — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) January 23, 2022

You all are a disgrace. Puppets to teachers unions and nothing more. — Prof (@covidtweets) January 23, 2022

Accurate.

7 NYC Council members who keep kids masked 8 hours a day just living up the dream and up to no good. https://t.co/JKgKe27ntV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 23, 2022

Look at those smiley a-holes.

Imagine if we could see our kids smile at school again.

If you haven't figured it out, this not about health and safety anymore. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 23, 2022

Nope.

It’s about control.

And politics.

As most things COVID-related are at this point.

