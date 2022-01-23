And it’s not just NYC doing this crap.

Shame on them ALL.

Gosh, maybe we should start calling students’ desks dining room tables so they can take the stupid masks off when they sit down to learn? Or you know, not wear them at all.

They’re so scared of a virus they met in a very BUSY restaurant and took a picture MASKLESS because you know, the virus doesn’t infect you if you’re getting your picture taken or something.

Wow.

Accurate.

Look at those smiley a-holes.

Imagine if we could see our kids smile at school again.

Nope.

It’s about control.

And politics.

As most things COVID-related are at this point.

***

