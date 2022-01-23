Don’t worry everyone, Joe Biden still thinks he can shut down the virus.

Folks, we’re not going to give up. Some people may call what is happening now the new normal. I call it a job not yet finished. We are moving toward a time when COVID-19 won’t disrupt our daily lives. We may not be there yet, but we will get there. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 22, 2022

COVID hasn’t disrupted our lives, Joe.

Your stupid, draconian mandates and policies have.

You playing politics with a virus to win elections has.

The rest of us are ready to live our lives normally – heck, a large section of the country has been. The only ones still playing these harmful games are in blue states, blue counties, and blue cities. Once again, Yossi Gestetner took Biden (and Fauci and the media) to task in a pretty spectacular thread:

Nobody sane thinks that @JoeBiden tweeted the below or even knows that it was tweeted in his name. Be that as it may, COVID—19 isn’t disrupting our daily lives; COVID-19 policies are; including many policies that ignore the science and ones that do more damage than good. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

Nobody SANE … keyword there. Plenty of crazies thinks that tweet is actually from Joe and worth believing.

COVID-19 deaths since @JoeBiden’s first full day in office is 450,013. That’s a daily average of 1,229. The 438,594 COVID deaths under Trump averaged 1,405 a day but that was pre-vaccines. Mind-boggling that failed policies continue to be pushed and that Fauci isn’t yet fired. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

Mind-boggling indeed.

3/ Officials, corporate PR (“media”), and social media companies refuse to search for accurate data and/or they shut down data for many, many months before half-heartedly acknowledging the dat which would necessitate an adjustment in policies, but those changed don’t come. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

Calling corporate media PR, that is BRILLIANT.

And accurate.

4/ Most outrageous of an example is that days ago was only the second time in 4 months that the CDC published a study on natural immunity; the other being in Oct 2021. Worse, those 2 studies have basic flaws and/or dishonesties that I addressed at the time and won’t do again now. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

There is no money for big pharma or politicians in national immunity.

Silly.

5/ The relevance of natural immunity for however long/strong it is should have been central to COVID-19 policies, but the CDC doesn’t have running numbers on it publicly; doesn’t have endless studies on it, and suggests no adjustment of policies to the easing side based on it. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

See our comment before this tweet.

6/ Corporate PR (“media”) mostly goes along with the flawed studies rather than calling out basic, glaring issues. When the findings favor natural immunity (NI) – despite the studies having anti NI flaws – it gets spun not what it shows. Whatever. Talking to the four walls. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

7/ eighteen months into the outbreak, @drsanjaygupta finally asked Fauci about NI. Fauci said it is a good idea to look at it. Where was the question until then? Why was it not asked weekly of Fauci? Why didn’t Fauci push CDC/Trump-Biden Admins to steadily release those numbers? pic.twitter.com/z3exnywoV7 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

Good idea to look at it?

HA HA HA HA HA

What an a-hole.

8/ Pre-COVID, it was normal to encourage healthy living as a tool to help mitigate potential impact from a virus. (See Fauci on this in 2019). However, in the last 22 months there is almost no such talk and it got people banned for saying that it helps! pic.twitter.com/gAzfvpTbTd — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

Before it became politically and financially convenient that is.

9/ I read studies in 2020 (!) that many masks work less than people think they do either due to design or how the masks are used. Yet, talk of this as a fact rather than an issue to address got you banned, and govs kept pushing masks as if they do more than they do. pic.twitter.com/UctTBIUXUT — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

Banned.

Called a conspiracy theorist.

Or a white supremacist.

Or they accused you of wanting to kill grandma.

This has been an exceptionally stupid two years of our history.

10/ Plane passengers can be maskless due to eating, so why are masks mandates on planes? Why don’t “aviation reporters” laugh @FAANews, Fauci and @CDCDirector out of town about it? Why are planes turned back for mask refusers when they can “safely” be maskless if they simply eat? pic.twitter.com/oNCuAta7I1 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

Because narrative is more important than the story.

11/ Kids are forced-masked with all its damages despite the shortcomings of masks; despite natural immunity and/or vaxx protection that staffers have, and despite what Fauci said in 2020 that most spread are from symptomatic people which wouldn’t be asymptomatic kids! pic.twitter.com/DBap6AAgHw — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

They suck.

Sorry, they just do.

12/ Speaking of kids, two years of data show that kids under 18 are less than 0.10% of US COVID deaths, and that COVID deaths are 1.05% of all children deaths. Why aren’t these facts better known, and why doesn’t COVID—9 policy reflect this data which were consistent all along? pic.twitter.com/Uxin63XBht — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

BUT IF WE DON’T MASK KIDS AND FORCE THEM TO SIT OUTSIDE IN THE COLD TO EAT LUNCH THEY COULD GET SICK.

Told you everything is dumb.

13/ School staff aren’t stuck at home in bubble wrap in off school hours. The idea that kids (who can be checked for basic symptoms and stay home) need to be garbage masked for the “safety” of vaxxed staff that can wear effective masks correctly at school, is an abusive FARCE! — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

Nope.

And in fact, when most teachers and students catch it, they caught it outside of school.

Abusive farce indeed.

14/ Michigan alone in less than one year had triple the number of COVID deaths among 6 million vaccinated people than ALL children COVID deaths in ALL of America for ALL of the outbreak among 74 million kids who were mostly unvaccinated. This should ROCK COVID policy for kids! pic.twitter.com/mKIGCekuq4 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

15/ Data from highly vaccinated Israel in July 2021 show that vaccinated people can not just get infected, but can land up seriously ill/dead too. @CDCDirector acknowledged in early Aug that vaccines don’t prevent spread, yet vaxx passes are a thing.pic.twitter.com/j0F03ASSro — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

16/ A spin about passes is that “indeed, vaxx doesn’t prevent spread but passes encourage vaccination which cuts death.” Problem is that the vaxx passes led people to think that their symptoms are a strep/cold/flu and continued roaming around causing more spread and deaths! pic.twitter.com/tTBhDGQs1A — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

17/ I can tweet a dozen more data/logic points that go largely underreported which if “journalists” asked officials about it endlessly the data would need be researched and many policies would need to be dissmised on insanity grounds; especially masks on planes/in schools. pic.twitter.com/3fOXFlKiv4 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

18/ With vaccine immunity waning quick (booster needed within 5 months); with vaccinated people getting infected; natural immunity holding for a while, and spread coming mostly from symptomatic people, why are unvaccinated medical workers fired? Zero science/logic behind it! — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

19/ We are almost two years into COVID, yet the main focus is masks up/down; lockdowns on/off and jabs. There is little-to-no focus by officials and corporate PR what to do once infected except of waiting at home for things to get better or worse. Imagine we did this to the flu! — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 23, 2022

Almost two years into this nonsense.

And Biden is tweeting the job is almost done.

Right.

***

