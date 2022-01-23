Don’t worry everyone, Joe Biden still thinks he can shut down the virus.

COVID hasn’t disrupted our lives, Joe.

Your stupid, draconian mandates and policies have.

You playing politics with a virus to win elections has.

The rest of us are ready to live our lives normally – heck, a large section of the country has been. The only ones still playing these harmful games are in blue states, blue counties, and blue cities. Once again, Yossi Gestetner took Biden (and Fauci and the media) to task in a pretty spectacular thread:

Nobody SANE … keyword there. Plenty of crazies thinks that tweet is actually from Joe and worth believing.

Mind-boggling indeed.

Calling corporate media PR, that is BRILLIANT.

And accurate.

Trending

There is no money for big pharma or politicians in national immunity.

Silly.

See our comment before this tweet.

Good idea to look at it?

HA HA HA HA HA

What an a-hole.

Before it became politically and financially convenient that is.

Banned.

Called a conspiracy theorist.

Or a white supremacist.

Or they accused you of wanting to kill grandma.

This has been an exceptionally stupid two years of our history.

Because narrative is more important than the story.

They suck.

Sorry, they just do.

BUT IF WE DON’T MASK KIDS AND FORCE THEM TO SIT OUTSIDE IN THE COLD TO EAT LUNCH THEY COULD GET SICK.

Told you everything is dumb.

Nope.

And in fact, when most teachers and students catch it, they caught it outside of school.

Abusive farce indeed.

Almost two years into this nonsense.

And Biden is tweeting the job is almost done.

Right.

***

Related:

Move over DeSantis, media has a new TARGET: WaPo DROPPED for writing 1 HELL of an ugly headline about Glenn Youngkin supporting parents

‘It’s a RELIGION to them’: Buck Sexton’s explanation for WHY Branch COVIDIANS really want to keep Americans masked is spot freakin’ on

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Nate Cohn PAINFULLY honest about why Biden sucks (and why Clinton and Obama did too) in BRUTAL thread and Lefties CAN’T DEAL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenCOVIDYossi Gestetner

Recommended Twitchy Video