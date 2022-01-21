We’ve been watching the media hate-write about DeSantis for years now … we suppose they need a new governor to trash and hate on since their efforts had mattered very little with the man many Americans have started calling the governor of America.

Glenn Youngkin is well on his way, which is probably why we’re starting to see hate-filled headlines like this one from the Washington Post.

What a headline … pic.twitter.com/YqgOBbmzwj — Farahn Morgan (@FarahnMorgan) January 20, 2022

Catering to selfish parents.

Wow.

They completely and totally missed why Youngkin won.

I'm kind of happy they don't understand….😏😉 — Tricia Edwards (@TriciaEdwards2) January 20, 2022

Fair point. It just means they’ll keep losing, and we have more elections this year and then the VA Senate next year.

Keep pissing off parents, see how that works out for you guys.

this is really something… — 18SavyFan (@SlangeVarDave) January 20, 2022

They’re saying the quiet part out loud nowadays… — HokieBasset 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🍊 (@BassetHokie) January 20, 2022

Two different worlds… Next week my kid’s school is having Duck Dynasty spirit day and they have to wear camo — Post Liberal (@perpetualturtle) January 20, 2022

Awesome.

Did you expect any differently? — Tristan Cook (@TCook) January 20, 2022

Not really.

“Selfish Parents” is rich. Now tell me about teachers who are resisting going back to work. — ArmsMerchant – Liberty or Death (@ArmsMerchant2) January 20, 2022

Plus the unions who want to push for collective bargaining on the backs of students.

But sure, parents are selfish for wanting to choose mitigation for their own children.

Go with that.

