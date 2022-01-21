We’ve been watching the media hate-write about DeSantis for years now … we suppose they need a new governor to trash and hate on since their efforts had mattered very little with the man many Americans have started calling the governor of America.

Glenn Youngkin is well on his way, which is probably why we’re starting to see hate-filled headlines like this one from the Washington Post.

Catering to selfish parents.

Wow.

They completely and totally missed why Youngkin won.

Fair point. It just means they’ll keep losing, and we have more elections this year and then the VA Senate next year.

Keep pissing off parents, see how that works out for you guys.

Awesome.

Not really.

Plus the unions who want to push for collective bargaining on the backs of students.

But sure, parents are selfish for wanting to choose mitigation for their own children.

Go with that.

***

