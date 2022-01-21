Wow, as a parent in Virginia this editor can tell you firsthand, the maskers REALLY REALLY REALLY don’t want to unmask. Worse than that, they don’t want anyone else to unmask either … it’s, weird. And coming from people who spent years claiming Republicans were authoritarians.

Pretty sure Republicans aren’t the ones threatening to make children miserable if they dare come to school unmasked.

Buck Sexton nailed it:

COVID is their religion, the mask is their penance, and Fauci is their god.

Sounds pretty sacrilegious to us.

And sadly, all too true.

Trending

Yup.

Harass the infidels.

That’s absolutely perfect.

That can’t be. The magical masks are supposed to keep you safe!

NOOOOOO!

Yup.

They CARE MORE.

Or some happy horse crap.

And sadly, Tom is right. Americans proved they are more than willing to give up their own individual choice and freedom for a little bit of safety, and our government will never forget that.

***

Related:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Nate Cohn PAINFULLY honest about why Biden sucks (and why Clinton and Obama did too) in BRUTAL thread and Lefties CAN’T DEAL

OOPS! NBC News ACCIDENTALLY says the quiet part out loud covering ‘free speech advocates’ fighting to HIDE lesson plans from parents

WHY Youngkin won –> Approved Fairfax County Public Schools English curriculum includes playing ‘Privilege Bingo’ with ‘Military Kid’ listed on card

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Buck SextonFaucimasking

Recommended Twitchy Video