Wow, as a parent in Virginia this editor can tell you firsthand, the maskers REALLY REALLY REALLY don’t want to unmask. Worse than that, they don’t want anyone else to unmask either … it’s, weird. And coming from people who spent years claiming Republicans were authoritarians.

Pretty sure Republicans aren’t the ones threatening to make children miserable if they dare come to school unmasked.

Buck Sexton nailed it:

When all the masks go, the madness goes It is the foundation upon which the Faucciite temple was built They know it, and it’s why they fight so ferociously to keep those masks on people no matter how absurd — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 21, 2022

COVID is their religion, the mask is their penance, and Fauci is their god.

Sounds pretty sacrilegious to us.

And sadly, all too true.

spot on This is a religion to them, and the masks are the sacred garb — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) January 21, 2022

Yup.

And a constant reminder to be afraid, be smug, and to harass the infidels. — 🇺🇸🇰🇭🇮🇱Oy Vey (@OyVeyIzhMir) January 21, 2022

Harass the infidels.

That’s absolutely perfect.

Totally agree. When I was serving on school board, I knew the masks were the line to not be crossed and fought like hell to stop them. Masks were the gateway to everything else… — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) January 21, 2022

This is true. Masks are still a “policy” or mandate only because they are easy to police and only cost the customer, not the business. Airlines are having pax arrested for non-compliance. This is why they fight so hard. — Johnny Moline (@johnmccumber) January 21, 2022

I have caught Covid twice. Both times I was masked and in doctors offices. The second of which was with a mask with filters. pic.twitter.com/94U8It9Fvh — Barry Broussard (@GeauxtohellLSU) January 21, 2022

That can’t be. The magical masks are supposed to keep you safe!

NOOOOOO!

At this point in most places in the country people are wearing them as a political statement, or trying to imply they are a better person than a non-masked person. — John May (@juandemayo) January 21, 2022

Yup.

They CARE MORE.

Or some happy horse crap.

Nonetheless Buck, this Fear Experiment was successful. It worked. Now they (Government) know they can increase their powers & their control over citizens, anytime, simply by using a Health Scare — Tom Corley (@RICHHABITS) January 21, 2022

And sadly, Tom is right. Americans proved they are more than willing to give up their own individual choice and freedom for a little bit of safety, and our government will never forget that.

***

