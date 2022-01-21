Did NBC MEAN to admit there are problems with these lesson plans? Because they just did.

And sorry, but you’d think someone ‘advocating’ for free speech would want MORE transparency, not less.

NEW: Conservative activists want schools to post lesson plans online, but free speech advocates warn such policies could lead to more censorship in K-12 schools.https://t.co/QCQgiYJV1T — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2022

Also, isn’t it cute how they call conservatives ‘activists’ and the free speech harpies ‘advocates’? Pretty sure it’s the other way around but whatever makes NBC feel better about exposing the schools and how they’re trying to hide their lesson plans.

We're "activists" and leftists are simply "advocates". They don't even attempt to hide their bias. — Blue Check Zombie (@honest_lib) January 20, 2022

Lawmakers in at least 12 states have introduced legislation to require schools to post lists of all of their teaching materials online. “Florida law should provide parents with the right to review the curriculum used in their children’s schools,” Gov. DeSantis said last week. pic.twitter.com/LS2qKMyYAK — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2022

DeSantis is right.

Almost as if the guy knows what he’s talking about.

1. Free speech advocates worried about information being more public lol 2. Arguing that making this more transparent would lead to more anger is a tacit admission that there's stuff in there to get angry about https://t.co/tfVLG3ADgY — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 20, 2022

Right? If they are so worried about parents censoring CRT then there is likely CRT being taught. By another name, like Social Emotional Learning. Seriously, if you’re a parent reading this ask your district if they’re pushing SEL, it’s basically CRT.

These are not the kind of "free speech advocates" I want on my side.

Nonsensical argument by them. — Chris Clinkinbeard (@Clinkin53) January 20, 2022

They’re not on anyone’s side other than their own.

