As Twitchy readers know, Robert Reich deleted a tweet where he called for Democrats to show Kyrsten Sinema the ‘backs of their hands’. We thought he would either ignore it completely (which he tried with his first tweet but nobody would let him get away with that), play the victim, and/or claim it was misinterpreted.

And like clockwork:

Nice try, Robert, but no.

Sorry, we typically don’t use our own tweets but this is too damn funny.

Ouch.

SEE?! We did call it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what he did there.

Womp-womp, Bob.

***

