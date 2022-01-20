As Twitchy readers know, Robert Reich deleted a tweet where he called for Democrats to show Kyrsten Sinema the ‘backs of their hands’. We thought he would either ignore it completely (which he tried with his first tweet but nobody would let him get away with that), play the victim, and/or claim it was misinterpreted.

And like clockwork:

Last night I deleted a tweet because it was widely misinterpreted and distorted by conservative media. "Back of the hand" is an idiom for rebuke. I wholeheartedly condemn violence against women. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 20, 2022

Nice try, Robert, but no.

Widely misinterpreted by conservative media. CALLED IT. lol https://t.co/qrrQ5mpKQy — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 20, 2022

Sorry, we typically don’t use our own tweets but this is too damn funny.

You should immediately resign your position in the lollipop guild. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 20, 2022

It was not misinterpreted. It is out there for everyone to read for themselves. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 20, 2022

Picturing you with helium voice rn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2022

That would make his voice deeper. — Magnifico-o-o-o-o! 🪤 (@MagnificoIX) January 20, 2022

Just admit it… you hate women, conservative media, and women IN conservative media. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) January 20, 2022

Eh, saying “back of the hand” is pretty much like saying “pimp hand”, and that’s considered a rebuke. No one misinterpreted the tweet. You’d have been better off just saying you didn’t know what “back of the hand” meant. pic.twitter.com/5w3QPNavGD — This Space For Rent (@corrcomm) January 20, 2022

Only one “idiom” here. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) January 20, 2022

That's exactly what Ike said to Tina. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) January 20, 2022

Ouch.

Don’t try to backtrack. You meant what you said. And I’m not even shocked. 99% of what you tweet is hateful, abusive, and vile. It’s who you are. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) January 20, 2022

SEE?! We did call it.

You know, since all 48 and their minions in the press had been “rebuking” the Senator for the better part of a week, your excuse makes no sense at all. We are all aware of the meaning of backhanding. We see you. — LaLa (@lacoolio1) January 20, 2022

Um no. "Back of hand" literally means slap. Just stop. Youre not making anything better. — @HockeyMama on Gettr (@MNHockeymama) January 20, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what he did there.

back of the hand is an idiom to smack someone. You were called out on it, and are trying to get out of your ignorant comment — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) January 20, 2022

Imagine if you will, a certain former president suggesting that if any Republican house members are in the room with Nancy Pelosi, they should give her the back of their hand. Imagine. I’m sure you would agree that it’s only an idiom. Right? — LaLa (@lacoolio1) January 20, 2022

Womp-womp, Bob.

***

