Remember when the FBI tried to tell us the TX gunman’s issue wasn’t with the Jewish community even though he was in a synagogue? Wow.

Turns out there is a LOT MORE to the story that our pals in the mainstream media aren’t overly happy to share with us. We’d wonder why they’re not covering what to us seems like a pretty damn big deal but then again, we know who they are and what their mission is, and it’s not to report the news.

Cameron Gray was good enough to share:

From The New York Post:

“I’m opening the doors for every youngster to enter America and f**k with them,” said Malik Faisal Akram, the terrorist who held four people hostage in a Colleyville synagogue earlier this week, in a recording of a call with his brother, Gulbar, published by the Jewish Chronicle on Wednesday. Akram can be heard telling his brother he demanded that Pakistani Al-Qaeda-affiliated Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year prison sentence for multiple felonies, be released and brought to him. “I’ve told them I’ll release these four guys, I’ll come on the yard, I’ll have a toe to toe with you. Shoot me dead, shoot her (Siddiqui) dead because I’m dead and she’s dead, she’s [got] 84 [more] years, right?” he said.

Opening the doors for every youngster to enter America … through the southern border maybe?

"I'm in a synagogue, I've got four beautiful guys, Jewish guys with me. I'm bombed up, I've got fucking every ammunition. I've only been here two weeks and I've got them all at gunpoint" Why are we not getting this from American media?https://t.co/Alr0wataOe (via @JewishChron) — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 20, 2022

He’s only been here two weeks.

Hrm.

Where did he come from and how did he get in?

Think we’re starting to understand why the FBI and our pals in the media weren’t overly anxious to share ALL of this with us.

Only US outlet I can find with this story is the New York Post. Does anyone see any others? Malik Akram told brother 'I'm coming home in a body bag' in chilling final call https://t.co/wZtkSyujxE #Colleyville #ColleyvilleSynagogue #AntiSemitism (via @nypost) — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 20, 2022

We are not seeing any others.

Shocker.

Huh … why oh why would the FBI decline?

Then again, why would they try and pretend a gunman LITERALLY IN A SYNAGOGUE wasn’t targeting the Jewish community?

Something strange is afoot at the Circle FBI.

***

