Ok, so the first person to head over to or near the steps of the U.S. Capitol with a food truck (or a warm box of Cinnabons) will become an instant hero all around the country. These people seem to think Democrats are trying to protect their voting rights when in all reality they are just pretending it’s rights when it’s rules.

Rules they need to ever win another election again.

But the propaganda machine (mainstream media) has clearly done some damage and brainwashing because it’s damn cold in DC today and these yahoos are out there singing and going on a hunger strike … over voting rights they haven’t lost.

K.

Participants in a hunger strike for “voting rights” have begun to gather on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. “Ain’t gonna let no filibuster turn me around.” pic.twitter.com/PmFRQfw2Rz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 18, 2022

Wow.

Hope they brought some blankets and umbrellas.

So warm in my house. Just made some cinnamon buns. — metaverse mikey (@aintwesomething) January 18, 2022

Hmmmm … cinnamon buns.

These folks last maybe 2 days with the weather and not eating. — Fredrick Allen (@FredH85) January 18, 2022

Spirituals. Gimme a fkn break — Pat Dixon (@patdixon) January 18, 2022

Beats working for a living. — 🤬Anthony Covid Toes Zenhauser🤬 (@thezencomic) January 18, 2022

And considering Biden has been more than happy to pay people for not working …

I got $20 on them not making it till 6pm. — Dr Rhonda Rhoades (@RhondaR45106312) January 18, 2022

Who paid them? — Jeff (@irishrght) January 18, 2022

HAHAHAHAHA – they wont last to noon tomorrow. — D_Sokol (@dmkl1231) January 18, 2022

Now now, there are a few of them who could easily go a few days without eating.

Ahem.

Worst hill to die on. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) January 18, 2022

What a bunch of useful idiots, tools and knuckleheads. — DCNative (@RealDCNative) January 18, 2022

They already have voting rights.

Someone tell them before they starve. — James (@liberty_james1) January 18, 2022

Psh, or you know, don’t tell ’em?

JUST KIDDING.

Sorta.

***

