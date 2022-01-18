Like other Lefties, Stephen Colbert is terrified of the man who flipped Virginia RED.

And he should be.

Glenn Youngkin got to work on day one doing all the things he promised he’d do, so of course, the screeching and yelling and frothy-mouthed-drooling from the Left are in overdrive. Who knew wanting people to live their lives as they choose and make their own medical decisions would be such a horrific thing for Democrats?

Kidding, we knew they couldn’t deal with losing power …

But this from Stephen is just lame:

In a cold open for the first show after Glenn Youngkin's inauguration, CBS's 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert' runs a fake ad for "The Glenn Youngkin Collection" banning any book that mentions slavery & replaces them w/ones like "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings Karaoke" pic.twitter.com/phzsuudAWY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 18, 2022

Youngkin hasn’t banned any books, he has just said parents should have a say in what books their children read at school.

Would it hurt to do just a teensy bit of research for your show, Stephen?

Colbert then got in on the action, saying Youngkin was "sworn in as the Penguin" (even though every VA guv has worn the same thing) and he went to work banning slavery in schools while showcasing "his anti-knowledge agenda." He adds Youngkin & the GOP don't want you to exist. pic.twitter.com/dkFljvG07x — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 18, 2022

‘Anti-knowledge agenda.’

Wow.

Forget that under Democrats, Virginia dropped their standards so low that they rank almost near the bottom now for math and reading. Pretty sure wanting teachers focused on education and not on politics is an actual ‘knowledge agenda’.

Oh, and about Glenn’s outfit (which is really a weird dunk but whatever):

Mocking Youngkin for getting sworn in in a morning coat without realizing it is tradition proves @StephenAtHome has an "anti-knowledge" agenda of his own, albeit disguised as "comedy". Throne-sniff harder! https://t.co/sbWblzXrNK pic.twitter.com/z91duZRkuZ — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 18, 2022

Seriously, Google this stuff.

Jacka*s.

***

