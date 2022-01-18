That Biden said this while he was CAMPAIGNING tells us all Democrats really weren’t paying attention.

Yes, even though this video went virtual on Martin Luther King Jr Day 2022, it is from June of 2020. Regardless, it was an incredibly stupid thing to say which has sadly become the norm with President Might’ve Pooped His Pants.

Watch this:

The video itself inspired the hashtag, #BidenWorstPresidentEver.

We’re honestly shocked Twitter allowed this to trend.

Guess they’re starting to agree finally?

Trending

Wow, when you’ve disappointed a smug potato, that’s not good, Joe.

Market price.

Wow.

*snort*

***

