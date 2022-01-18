That Biden said this while he was CAMPAIGNING tells us all Democrats really weren’t paying attention.

Yes, even though this video went virtual on Martin Luther King Jr Day 2022, it is from June of 2020. Regardless, it was an incredibly stupid thing to say which has sadly become the norm with President Might’ve Pooped His Pants.

Watch this:

Biden: “Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did.” pic.twitter.com/sth2bArDDI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 17, 2022

The video itself inspired the hashtag, #BidenWorstPresidentEver.

We’re honestly shocked Twitter allowed this to trend.

Guess they’re starting to agree finally?

LOL … #BidenWorstPresidentEver is the #2 trend in the USA. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 18, 2022

Good morning to everyone except … #BidenWorstPresidentEver — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 18, 2022

#BidenWorstPresidentEver is trending. Pretty much speaks for itself. — The Real American Woman 🍊🍊 (@TruAmericanGal1) January 18, 2022

It's not even close 👇#BidenWorstPresidentEver — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 18, 2022

You sir are an absolute disgrace and embarrassment to this country. How dare you even attempt to compare the work of Dr King to George Floyd!! #LetsGoBrandon #BidenWorstPresidentEver https://t.co/9q4UVX5N8d — Lori Dunn (@LoriDun33229005) January 18, 2022

#BidenWorstPresidentEver If only MLK could’ve abused fentanyl and threatened to murder a pregnant woman and her child, then maybe he would’ve been as significant as George Floyd. — Victor Nikki (@Vics_Specter) January 18, 2022

Gotta laugh that, even with everybody hating him, Trump never polled as low as Biden. #BidenWorstPresidentEver — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) January 18, 2022

This is the main reason YouTube removed the dislike numbers.#BidenWorstPresidentEver pic.twitter.com/gjgVRIMwdh — Avium Rex (@AviumRex) January 18, 2022

#BidenWorstPresidentEver Bernie Sanders said he liked "bread lines". Biden is going to ensure we get them. pic.twitter.com/rl4JivV1Sa — Debra Blankenship (@DebraBlankens19) January 18, 2022

I had abysmally low expectations and, I honestly admit, this administration has sunk even lower than my wildest, lowest expectations.#BidenWorstPresidentEver — Smug Potato (@PotatoSmug) January 18, 2022

Wow, when you’ve disappointed a smug potato, that’s not good, Joe.

I’m finna order a MAGA hat right now. pic.twitter.com/xCzvUTEn5H — dos (@DosRivers) January 17, 2022

Biden is a demented, racist, corrupt, career politician who has destroyed America more than any president in history. #BidenWorstPresidentEver — Andrea Lynn, RN (@andrealynn_rn) January 18, 2022

Have you ever seen this in America? #BidenWorstPresidentEver pic.twitter.com/1fatuQX4Up — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 16, 2022

Market price.

Wow.

Jimmy Carter is happy that he is no longer the worst President in U.S. history. #BidenWorstPresidentEver pic.twitter.com/n5TB1e08gb — ShotGunBonnie (@ShotGun_Bonnie) January 14, 2022

When corporate media giants try to tell you what you are seeing in real time isn't real, you know the propaganda machine is working overtime trying to hide the fact that…#BidenWorstPresidentEver — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) January 18, 2022

*snort*

***

Related:

Blue-check just can’t DEAL with Jonathan Chait admitting school closures were a catastrophe for PROGRESSIVES, throws TANTRUM in pathetic thread

Oh, FFS! REALLY?! AP DRAGGED (and dragged more) for calling Waukesha mass murder a ‘Christmas parade crash’ in Jill Biden puff-piece

Spencer Brown DROPS still TDS-infected David Frum in heated back-and-forth about Republican gains (and Democrat LOSSES) with party preference

Recommended Twitchy Video