You know progressives can’t hide from the failures of their policies during the lockdown when even Jonathan Chait is admitting it has been CATASTROPHIC for them.

Yup.

Not just problematic.

Not just bad.

Not even just horrible.

CATASTROPHIC.

The school closing catastrophe was a massive failure and requires serious introspection https://t.co/Z22gT4Hc3B — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 17, 2022

Aaron Huertas (who we had never heard of before this thread but apparently Twitter finds him notable enough to verify) went into some sort of tweet tirade over the tweet and article.

Conservatives and moderates must reckon with their failure to provide enough tests, masks and social support to keep schools open. https://t.co/ZfNe9nkws6 — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) January 17, 2022

Huh?

ROFL.

Truth hurts, my man.

School closures came from Democrats bowing to the unions. Deal with it.

Nate Silver's post was funny, in part, because his proposed alternative was hazard pay for teachers (don't die!) and lifetime Medicare coverage, though obviously many of them already have health and retirement plans (often thanks to their unions). — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) January 17, 2022

It’s always the unions. Never before in our history have the teachers’ unions so badly stepped in it as they did during the pandemic. So many people who didn’t realize how awful they really are figured it out pretty damn fast.

People dunked on that tweet because it missed the point, not because they're in denial about school closing having negative consequences (duh) or because they slept through cost-benefit analysis when they got their public policy training. — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) January 17, 2022

So mad.

How mad, you ask?

If you're here because some right wing account you follow quote-tweeted this, I want to assure you that I absolutely don't care what you think. — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) January 17, 2022

In fact, Aaron cares SO LITTLE that he’s ranting about not caring on Twitter.

That’s our favorite.

When someone obviously really cares and makes a fool of themselves in a rant on Twitter … so we can point and laugh and write about them. Hey Aaron, thanks for the Twitchy fodder.

Hey, man, do you have 20 minutes or so to answer a series of poorly framed arguments posed as rhetorical questions? Yeah, absolutely. — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) January 17, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Hey man, calm down.

Hey, man, did you mean all schools in the past, present and future in every geographic location regardless of local pandemic conditions? Yes, absolutely. That makes complete sense. pic.twitter.com/9D6afhldRB — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) January 17, 2022

RAR RAR RAR

He doesn’t argue with them, no no, he screenshots them to include in his whiny thread.

What a train wreck.

Hey, man, are you saying there are no conservative or moderate Democrats? Yeah, sure, if that sounds all right to you. Go for it. — Aaron Huertas (@aaronhuertas) January 17, 2022

Hey, man.

Schools are open in red states. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 17, 2022

Why are schools only closed in heavily Democrat controlled areas of the country Aaron? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 17, 2022

Schools are open everywhere Progressive democrats and their teacher union puppet masters don’t have a stranglehold on power — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 17, 2022

BUT IT’S THE UNIONS … no wait.

Ummm, moderate Democrats?

No?

Schools in Florida have been open, with no issues, without testing and mask mandates. What's your point? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) January 18, 2022

Remind me again how much money we gave them for all of this? WHERE DID THE MONEY GO? — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) January 17, 2022

Good question.

***

