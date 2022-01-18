You know progressives can’t hide from the failures of their policies during the lockdown when even Jonathan Chait is admitting it has been CATASTROPHIC for them.

Yup.

Not just problematic.

Not just bad.

Not even just horrible.

CATASTROPHIC.

Aaron Huertas (who we had never heard of before this thread but apparently Twitter finds him notable enough to verify) went into some sort of tweet tirade over the tweet and article.

Huh?

ROFL.

Truth hurts, my man.

School closures came from Democrats bowing to the unions. Deal with it.

It’s always the unions. Never before in our history have the teachers’ unions so badly stepped in it as they did during the pandemic. So many people who didn’t realize how awful they really are figured it out pretty damn fast.

So mad.

How mad, you ask?

In fact, Aaron cares SO LITTLE that he’s ranting about not caring on Twitter.

That’s our favorite.

When someone obviously really cares and makes a fool of themselves in a rant on Twitter … so we can point and laugh and write about them. Hey Aaron, thanks for the Twitchy fodder.

HA HA HA HA HA

Hey man, calm down.

RAR RAR RAR

He doesn’t argue with them, no no, he screenshots them to include in his whiny thread.

What a train wreck.

Hey, man.

BUT IT’S THE UNIONS … no wait.

Ummm, moderate Democrats?

No?

Good question.

***

