People who drive luxury vehicles are always worrying about their pronouns … said no sane person ever.

But hey, if the people at Audi think this will sell cars, more power to them.

So many people worry about gender when they buy a new car. Sure.

Progress in the workplace. #Diversity and inclusion play a key role in any team dynamic. Therefore, #Audi has introduced gender-sensitive language. In doing so, we open the door to more diversity of perspective, the ability to change and to learn. https://t.co/Yj8Fn5eo3S pic.twitter.com/XJTZJVTiBB — Audi (@AudiOfficial) January 14, 2022

We just see them getting mocked … a lot.

For example, exjon’s response is simply *chef’s kiss*.

Finally, a luxury car that lectures me. https://t.co/pHfdb5qzXd — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) January 16, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We all need a luxury car that tells us how important it is to respect a stranger’s pronouns and to avoid microagressions when it comes to gender.

Almost sounds like we know what we’re talking about, right?

Trust us, when it comes to the silliness that is gender-sensitive language, we are CLUELESS.

Thank God.

Is this message being shown to your Middle Eastern markets or not? If not, why not? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 17, 2022

C’mon, we all know why not.

Looks like I'm done with Audi. — Dan Roth (@Dan12R) January 17, 2022

Go woke, go broke.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Jamie Hale (@RichmondWahoo) January 17, 2022

"virtue signal, activated!!"

🤡 — The MysterE Ghost (@TGrtStnsGst) January 17, 2022

How much more do you think they’ll charge for this little nugget?

Yeah, however much it is, it’s too much.

***

Related:

Who. They. REALLY. Are –> Arlington Public Schools Comms. Dir. ACCIDENTALLY sends email crapping on The Daily Caller TO writer at The Daily Caller

‘FWEEDOM!’ Even Democrats are having a hard time taking Kamala Harris seriously for her tweeted MLK Jr. quote and ROFL

Well … BYE! Blue-check (from DC?) calling Youngkin a ‘Trump in fleece clothing’ and WHINING this is not HER Virginia goes SO wrong

Recommended Twitchy Video