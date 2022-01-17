People who drive luxury vehicles are always worrying about their pronouns … said no sane person ever.

But hey, if the people at Audi think this will sell cars, more power to them.

So many people worry about gender when they buy a new car. Sure.

We just see them getting mocked … a lot.

For example, exjon’s response is simply *chef’s kiss*.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We all need a luxury car that tells us how important it is to respect a stranger’s pronouns and to avoid microagressions when it comes to gender.

Almost sounds like we know what we’re talking about, right?

Trust us, when it comes to the silliness that is gender-sensitive language, we are CLUELESS.

Thank God.

C’mon, we all know why not.

Go woke, go broke.

How much more do you think they’ll charge for this little nugget?

Yeah, however much it is, it’s too much.

***

