If you had any doubt whatsoever about whether or not Arlington Public Schools and other blue districts are refusing to drop their mask mandate in defiance of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s EO because of politics and not science, look no further than this email sent from the Arlington Public Schools Communications Director that was ACCIDENTALLY sent to Chrissy Clark as a reply to her original email asking about the order.

Take a gander:

I emailed @APSVirginia asking what data/studies they used to conclude that masks are effective at keeping transmission rates low. Their communications director accidentally responded to @DailyCaller stating that responding to us “won’t get [the district] anywhere.” pic.twitter.com/yGDpgQJpHv — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) January 17, 2022

Frank recommends ignoring The Daily Caller, even though their readership is MASSIVE. And national.

Almost as if these people are playing politics.

OH, that’s because they are.

AND @APSVirginia admits that they’re using the CDC’s guidance/data. @davidzweig has debunked the Arizona study that the CDC relies on to falsely promote that masking children mitigates the transmission of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Gl0oFPIDu6 — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) January 17, 2022

His apologies.

Classy.

Even though they’ve admitted cloth masks don’t work.

Arlington Public Schools reminding everyone WHY YOUNGKIN WON.

How stupid can they be? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 17, 2022

How long ya’ got?

People who can't even operate e-mail properly are responsible for educating kids — Cheryl **Dawgs Are Nat'l Champs** 👩🏼‍💻🇺🇸 (@ShadowShook) January 17, 2022

Scary, ain’t it?

Wait, their comms guy isn’t able to forward an email to only his intended recipients? — DeeBurns (@nosewizard) January 17, 2022

Seems that way.

😂😂😂 They seem super competent — The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) January 17, 2022

EXCELLENT work, Chrissy. Their inability and unwillingness to answer speaks volumes. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 17, 2022

Um, oops — Meliha (@desigurrl) January 17, 2022

Considering their anti-science, authoritarian leanings, Frank's analysis is probably correct. — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) January 17, 2022

We don’t talk to people who don’t already agree with us. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 17, 2022

And that’s really what it’s about.

***

