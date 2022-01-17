If you had any doubt whatsoever about whether or not Arlington Public Schools and other blue districts are refusing to drop their mask mandate in defiance of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s EO because of politics and not science, look no further than this email sent from the Arlington Public Schools Communications Director that was ACCIDENTALLY sent to Chrissy Clark as a reply to her original email asking about the order.

Take a gander:

Frank recommends ignoring The Daily Caller, even though their readership is MASSIVE. And national.

Almost as if these people are playing politics.

OH, that’s because they are.

His apologies.

Classy.

Even though they’ve admitted cloth masks don’t work.

Arlington Public Schools reminding everyone WHY YOUNGKIN WON.

How long ya’ got?

Scary, ain’t it?

Seems that way.

And that’s really what it’s about.

***

